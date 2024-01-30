Giants news, 1/30: Senior Bowl, Phil Simms, Dennard Wilson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants will receive in-depth insight at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Shea Tierney, the Giants current quarterback’s coach, will serve as the offensive coordinator for the National Team. Mike Adams, the Giants’ assistant special teams’ coordinator, will be the special teams’ coach for the American Team.

The Senior Bowl is an annual event where many of the top player in the country congregate and compete in a week-long affair in Mobile, Ala. Plenty of interesting names will be in attendance this season, the first time that non-seniors entering the NFL Draft will be allowed to participate.

Six highly-regarded offensive players who may interest the Giants include Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State; Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois; Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma; Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky; Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina; and Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Giants GM Joe Schoen loves to pick players he sees at the Senior Bowl. With Shea Tierney and Mike Adams coaching, he should have great info.

Quarterback MIchael Penix, who led the Washington Huskies to the college football national championship game, is viewed as “probably the most polarizing quarterback in the draft,” Brugler wrote. While Penix is seen as a great passer, there are several areas of his game (and medical history) that complicate his projection. The 6-3 Penix threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

If there were two players that looked like they fit the profile of their position more than Clemson edge player Xavier Thomas and Charlotte edge player Eyabi Okie-Anoma, I couldn't find them. Thomas was a six-year player at Clemson and might have been the best athlete on either front, showing the ability to win with speed, power and quickness. Okie-Anoma attended five different schools in his college career and dominated Saturday's practice with an impressive bull rush.

"I think they were a little unfortunate about three games," Simms said. "They lost some unbelievable games. They could have ended up winning nine games this past year. It just didn't fall for them, which it did the year before...I think they'll be very, very competitive when it comes to next year. It doesn't take a lot. They're solid. And if it clicks, you can just kind of come out of nowhere."

Bobby Okereke proved his value to the Giants in his first season with the team in 2023, leading the team with 149 tackles — the 10th-most in the NFL — and earning a 78.2 overall PFF grade in the process. The former Colt was a leader and stepped up when the Giants needed him the most.

He did everything from rush the passer, earning 20 pressures, to snagging two interceptions and proving to be reliable in coverage.

The Giants still need a defensive coordinator. But it likely won’t be Ejiro Evero, the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. That’s because the Panthers blocked the Giants from interviewing him.

The Giants took Saquon Barkley, the Jets got Sam Darnold, and Denver didn’t even go QB, taking Bradley Chubb at five – and he found out from former Jets GM Mike Maccagnan that indeed, worried that John Elway was going to call the Giants and offer the house for No. 2 in order to get Sam Darnold. Maccagnan later found out that fear was justified.

“He told me he saw John and said to him, ‘I was surprised you didn't do that, I really thought you were trying to jump us,’ and they did – but Dave (Gettelman) wouldn’t answer the phone,” SNY.tv's Connor Hughes said. “Dave was so locked in on No. 2 that he wouldn't answer the phone. So, when Dave said in his press conference they didn't need to even take calls, they ran it up to get Barkley – he was not lying.”

Around the league

49ers slight favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII as betting begins | CBSSports.com

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship Game | NFL.com

Kadarius Toney will return to practice this week | Pro Football Talk

How Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs Defense Spoiled Lamar Jackson’s Magical Season | The 33rd Team

49ers’ Brock Purdy matches Joe Montana with rare feat that no NFL quarterback had pulled off in 39 years | CBSSports.com

The 49ers Survived and Advanced—to a Super Bowl Rematch With the Chiefs | The Ringer

Super Bowl LVIII: Ticket prices averaging more than $10,000 per ticket, up 300% over the past decade | CBSSports.com

Justin Tucker brushes off Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce pregame exchange: ‘All in good fun’ | The Athletic

Jason Kelce: Whatever happens with me, I want to be involved with the Eagles organization | Pro Football Talk

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admits he was ‘starstruck’ meeting QB Justin Herbert | NFL.com

Patrick Queen: Definitely want to return, but have to see what’s best for me | Pro Football Talk

Steelers president Art Rooney II supports Mike Tomlin, has 'had enough' of playoff win drought | NFL.com

Falcons hire Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson as new offensive coordinator | The Falcoholic

Senior Bowl storylines to watch: Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.? Which juniors will impress? | The Athletic

2024 NFL Draft Profiles: PFF's top 200 draft prospects | PFF

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio