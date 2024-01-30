Should OL Sean Harlow get to compete for job with Giants?

Maybe you didn’t even know, or don’t remember, that veteran offensive lineman Sean Harlow was a member of the New York Giants in 2023. Well, he was. Should he be one in 2024?

Reasons to keep Harlow

Harlow is an experienced player, having appeared in 41 games since 2019 with the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. He has experience at guard and center. He is another of those inexpensive journeyman interior offensive lineman who can help you get through spring and summer practices and might be nice to stash on a practice squad.

Reasons to let him go

Harlow is, obviously, a limited player since he bounces around and teams only seem to play him when they have to. There are a lot of players like this on NFL 90-man rosters every spring and summer.

The verdict

Does it really matter? Keep him? Let him go? This one isn’t going to move the needle either way.