Should Giants give J.C. Hassanaeur a second chance?

The New York Giants signed J.C. Hassanaeur last offseason to compete for a job as a backup center/guard. Hassanaeur never got the chance, suffering a season-ending triceps injury in July. Should Hassanaeur get the opportunity again in 2024?

Reasons to keep him

Hassanaeur, 28, played in 45 games from 2020-2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting seven. The majority of his playing time has come at center, but he has also played left guard.

Hassanaeur was an adequate player in 2020 and 2021 when the Steelers needed him. He posted a 57.7 Pro Football Focus grade in 303 snaps in 2020, and a 68.3 grade in 245 snaps in 2021. He played just 46 snaps in 2022, posting a 64.3 grade.

Interior offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Shane Lemieux, who can play center, are both free agents. So is Justin Pugh. The Giants can’t be sure what they might get from Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan.

On a one-year veteran minimum contract it makes sense to allow Hassanaeur to compete in training camp.

Reasons to let him go

The Giants signed Hassanaeur after losing both Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates in free agency last offseason. Maybe they think they can find an upgrade.

The verdict

Bring him back. Why not? History shows he has been a competent player. Even if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster experienced, competent players are valuable on a 90-man roster in the spring and summer because they help teams practice properly. Stashing a guy like this on the practice squad isn’t a horrible idea, either.