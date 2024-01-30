Is signing WR Gabe Davis a good idea for the Giants?

NFL free agency is only about six weeks away. Even with the New York Giants still searching for a defensive coordinator and with the Shrine and Senior Bowls ramping up 2024 NFL Draft interest, free agency speculation is always part of the offseason equation.

One name already being commonly connected to the Giants is Gabe Davis, the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver who could be available on the free agent market this March.

The Davis/Giants connection is an obvious one.

Giants GM Joe Schoen was assistant GM in Buffalo and head coach Brian Daboll was Bills’ offensive coordinator when the Bills selected Davis out of Central Florida in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There were concerns about Davis’ ability to get open and the limited route tree he ran in college, but the Bills drafted him and Daboll and the Buffalo offensive coaching staff turned him into a big play weapon for Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen.

SNY’s Connor Hughes wrote of Davis recently that “if presented the opportunity, they [the Giants] need to go get him.”

Hughes also writes:

This was a bit of a down year for Davis. It wasn’t bad (45 catches, 746 yards, seven touchdowns), it just wasn’t the breakout many expected. He was better in 2022 when he caught 48 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. Some of this likely had to do with quarterback Josh Allen still favoring Stefon Diggs (team-high 107 targets), the development of first-round pick tight end Dalton Kincaid (73 targets) and the overall sluggish start to Buffalo’s year that ultimately led to the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Still, they don’t make many like Davis. He’s 6-2, 210 and just entering the prime of his career at 24 years old. He’s averaged more than 15.7 yards per catch every year he’s been in the NFL, highlighted by a 17.4 mark in 2022.

“They don’t make many like Davis” is a bit hyperbolic. He is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. He does average 16.7 yards per catch and have 27 regular-season touchdowns in four seasons. Davis has come up big for the Bills in the playoffs. In two 2021 playoff games, he had 10 catches for 242 yards and 5 touchdowns. In a 2022 playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, he has six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Davis, though, has never been a No. 1 receiver. He has never caught more than 48 passes in a season, and his career-high in receiving yards is 846. He is, really, a bigger version of Darius Slayton.

Davis’ passer rating when targeted dipped from 100.1 and 103.2 in his first two seasons to 80.8 and 84.7 the past two seasons.

Spotrac estimates Davis’ market value in free agency to be four years, $54.488 million, or $13.6 million per year. There are currently 22 wide receivers who make more than that annually.

Is that the right price range for Davis? Should the Giants pay it?

With Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins, the Giants are thought to have a good group of wide receivers that could be elevated with the addition of a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Davis may not be the true No. 1 receiver who could change the Giants’ offense. He is more proven, though, than Hyatt and an upgrade from Hodgins.

Current mock drafts often give the Giants LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with their first-round pick, No. 6 overall.

Would you like this move if the Giants made it?