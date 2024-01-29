Giants’ Brandon Brown won’t get Chargers’ GM job

It looks like New York Giants’ assistant general manager Brandon Brown is going to be staying with the team. The Los Angeles Chargers, where Brown interviewed twice for the vacant GM job, are reportedly hiring Joe Hortiz from the Baltimore Ravens for that job.

Hortiz, director of player personnel with the Ravens, was a finalist for the Giants’ GM job in 2022 when the organization hired Joe Schoen.

Hortiz has been part of the Baltimore organization for 26 years.

Brown was hired away from the Philadelphia Eagles to be Schoen’s second in command. He interviewed twice with the Chargers, who hired Jim Harbaugh to be their head coach. John Harbaugh is Ravens’ head coach. Brown also had an interview for the GM job with the Carolina Panthers, who chose Dan Morgan for that role.

The four GM openings in this cycle (Chargers, Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders) have now been filled. That means Brown will be with Schoen and the Giants for at least one more year.