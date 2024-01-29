 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shrine Bowl Day 3 practice report: Here are a few names to be familiar with

Senior Bowl gets most of the attention, but there are also quality players at the Shrine Bowl

By Ed Valentine
/ new
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl - Louisville v USC
Tajh Washington
Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

A lot of attention is being focused on the Senior Bowl, where practices begin on Tuesday. The East-West Shrine Bowl, which features a number of draft-worthy prospects, is also ongoing. Let’s check in on some of the highlights of Monday’s third day of Shrine Bowl practice, which was held in shells.

USC wide receiver Tajh Washington, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound slot receiver, is impressing.

Washington is a Day 3 prosepct.

Here is a safety prospect to be aware of:

As of now, Taylor-Demerson is considered a Day 3 prospect. Here is a quick blurb from Draft Wire:

Ball productivity is a great calling card for NFL prospects at safety, and Taylor-Demerson has it: 10 INTs. 33 PDs and 3 fumble recoveries for the Red Raiders. With experience playing in the slot and track-star speed, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is a great candidate to creep into the Day 2 projections with a strong Shrine week.

Here is an edge defender to be aware of:

Thomas is considered a Day 3 pick.

A handful of players have been added to the roster:

Yes, it’s a kicker highlight:

If you’re interested in the measurables from all of the Shrine Bowl participants, you can find them here.

Here is a first-person look at the first two days of practice from John Schmeelk of Giants.com.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...