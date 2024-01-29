Shrine Bowl Day 3 practice report: Here are a few names to be familiar with

A lot of attention is being focused on the Senior Bowl, where practices begin on Tuesday. The East-West Shrine Bowl, which features a number of draft-worthy prospects, is also ongoing. Let’s check in on some of the highlights of Monday’s third day of Shrine Bowl practice, which was held in shells.

USC wide receiver Tajh Washington, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound slot receiver, is impressing.

Really good body control and playing through contact from Tahj Washington.



Again, probably my favorite receiver that I’ve watched at the Shrine Bowl. Consistently making plays. pic.twitter.com/BmctVGrh4s — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) January 29, 2024

Washington is a Day 3 prosepct.

Here is a safety prospect to be aware of:

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been the most consistent defender at the @ShrineBowl. Has made lots of plays as a single-high FS. pic.twitter.com/ldVQJjlKzL — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 29, 2024

As of now, Taylor-Demerson is considered a Day 3 prospect. Here is a quick blurb from Draft Wire:

Ball productivity is a great calling card for NFL prospects at safety, and Taylor-Demerson has it: 10 INTs. 33 PDs and 3 fumble recoveries for the Red Raiders. With experience playing in the slot and track-star speed, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is a great candidate to creep into the Day 2 projections with a strong Shrine week.

Here is an edge defender to be aware of:

Watching Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas at the @ShrineBowl has been eye-opening. On film, he's giving tackles fits with his combined explosiveness, flexibility, punch power, natural leverage, and relentless hands.



Looks like his prime self. 6'2", 244. Pass-rush specialist upside. — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 29, 2024

Thomas is considered a Day 3 pick.

A handful of players have been added to the roster:

Yes, it’s a kicker highlight:

#Mizzou K Harrison Mevis hits from 58 yards out during @ShrineBowl practice. pic.twitter.com/iRgYq9S0Cb — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) January 29, 2024

If you’re interested in the measurables from all of the Shrine Bowl participants, you can find them here.

Here is a first-person look at the first two days of practice from John Schmeelk of Giants.com.