If Dennard Wilson is the Giants’ choice for defensive coordinator, they will have competition

If the New York Giants want to hire Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator, they can do so now. Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday means Wilson is now available.

Wilson is the only candidate the Giants have interviewed twice as a potential replacement for Wink Martindale, the second interview having been conducted virtually on Saturday.

The Giants, though, have competition for Wilson if he is their target.

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams are also interested in the 41-year-old Wilson.

Wilson began his NFL coaching career with the Rams. He was there from 2012-2016, rising from defensive quality control coach to defensive backs coach. He was with the New York Jets as defensive backs coach from 2017-2020, had that role with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and 2022 and is currently the Ravens’ defensive backs coach.

Key Eagles players advocated for Wilson to be named defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon left to become Arizona Cardinals’ head coach. The Eagles went outside the organization and chose Sean Desai, a choice that backfired. Wilson moved on to Baltimore.

The Giants also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach Brendan Daly over the weekend. If the Giants want Daly to succeed Wink Martindale they will have to wait until after the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.