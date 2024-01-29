Giants news, 1/29: Bill Belichick. Kadarius Toney, much more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

More Giants headlines

Qwan’tez Stiggers is ready to make NFL draft history

On a visit home for the weekend early in the fall of his freshman year of college, Qwan’tez Stiggers braced himself for the news his mother was about to share. …

Mike Kafka on borrowed time with Giants given OC turnover

The Giants still have their offensive coordinator and, at the moment, Mike Kafka appears set to return for a third year on Brian Daboll’s staff.

7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: J.J. McCarthy Successor to Stafford, Rome Odunze Bolsters Jets

With the Super Bowl almost upon us and All-Star bowl games rapidly approaching, who goes where in this 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft?

The next C.J. Stroud? Why Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. could exceed NFL Draft evaluations - The Athletic

Scouts may be divided over Penix's skill set and injury history, but there's little doubt about his experience fighting through adversity.

If Bill Belichick doesn’t get a coaching job now, which teams might hire him in 2025? - The Athletic

Each NFL team with a vacancy appears to be passing on the legendary former Patriots coach. So who might consider him next year?

A Scout’s Take on why Bill Belichick was passed over in Atlanta - Windy City Gridiron

Greg Gabriel shares his thoughts on the Bill Belichick situation and why he the Falcons didn’t hire him.

Kadarius Toney's Kansas City future is cloudy, at best - NBC Sports

When the Chiefs traded for receiver Kadarius Toney during the 2022 season, they believed they'd gotten a steal in the form of a player with the talent to become their No. 1 receiver and a very affordable rookie contract that had more than two years left on its original four-year term.

How This Draft Decision Likely Set the Giants Back in Their Rebuild - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

The New York Giants' offensive line has been bad for years, yet when faced with a chance to fix it in 2018, then-general manager Dave Gettleman went in a totally different direction.

Apparently shut out for 2024, will Bill Belichick find a seat in 2025? - NBC Sports

The question of control will continue to hover over Belichick’s prospects. Will he want the keys to the football operation? If so, will an owner be prepared to clear out and/or reassign the existing staff in order to accommodate Belichick? Peter King made this point on Friday’s PFT Live. Most teams now have a full and robust analytics staff, ready to constantly give input and advice to the head coach. What if Belichick doesn’t want any of them around? What if he wants no one around other than people he knows and trusts? That was one of the problems during his final years in New England. He was too reluctant to trust others.

Lessons Giants Can Learn from Four Championship Title Teams - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

What can the success of the AFC and NFC Conference finalists teach a team like the Giants in terms of roster construction?

