If he’s healthy, Giants should bring OL Tyre Phillips back

Tyre Phillips’ 2023 season with the New York Giants was a confusing one. After a 2022 season in which he showed he could be a valuable reserve offensive linemen, the Giants mystifyingly cut him at the end of the 2023 preseason.

When a rash of injuries left them desperate for help along the line, they brought Phillips back by signing him off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

Phillips was immediately inserted into the lineup at right tackle in place of the injured Evan Neal, and did an adequate job there until a Week 7 torn quad ended his season.

So, what happens now for Phillips?

Reasons to keep Phillips

He is a capable backup, which the Giants have now seen in back-to-back seasons. He also has tackle/guard flexibility and has played every offensive line position except during his four seasons. That makes him a valuable player.

Had Phillips been on the roster at the beginning of the 2023 season, the Giants probably could have avoided playing Josh Ezeudu out of position at left tackle after Andrew Thomas was injured.

Phillips might not be a player you want as a Week 1 starter. It is comforting, though, to have players of his ilk on your bench.

Reasons to let him go

The torn quad Phillips suffered at the end of the season complicates things. Per SportsMD.com, the typical recovery for an athlete from surgery to repair a torn quad is six to eight months. That should put Phillips on a timetable that would have him ready for training camp, or at least for the start of the season.

If there are complications with his recovery that would impact his availability to start the season, that would perhaps give the Giants pause in terms of bringing him back.

The verdict

Bring him back. The Giants made the mistake of letting Phillips go once, let’s hope they don’t make it again. Considering his injury, he would probably take a one-year veteran minimum deal. No reason not to give him one.

If the Giants decide Evan Neal is not the future at right tackle, I would not pencil Phillips in at that spot. I would think the Giants would look for an established veteran starter or a high draft pick with upside.

Provided he is healthy, though, the view here is that Phillips should have a spot on the Giants’ 2024 roster.