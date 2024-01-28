2024 East-West Shrine Bowl practice report: Malik Washington continues to shine on Day 2

The second practice leading up to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl wrapped up on Sunday, and it looked to be another strong one for both teams.

The West team got the first practice slot this time around, and practice opened with an increasingly familiar name grabbing headlines.

Early practice - West team

Virginia receiver Malik Washington was one of the stars on the first day of practices, and he’s carrying that forward to Sunday. There’s still a lot of draft process yet to go until April, but Washington is certainly making himself some money.

#Virginia WR Malik Washington has been one of the most impressive players so far at the @ShrineBowl. Fluid, sudden and good hands. pic.twitter.com/PqsV4G86VR — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 28, 2024

In non-receiver news, we might also want to get familiar with the name “Qwan’tez Stiggers”. Stiggers was the CFL rookie of the year last year for the Toronto Argonauts, and is the first CFL player to be invited to the Shrine Bowl.

So far he’s showed that he absolutely belongs with the rest of these prospects.

WOW! Qwan'tez Stiggers/CB/CFL continues to show outstanding skills and has made a lot of money for himself here at the @ShrineBowl. Making play after play — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 28, 2024

Another PBU for Qwan’tez Stiggers. This time in zone on PA against UTSA’s Josh Cephus.



Stiggers wanted to prove he was more than a feel good story and he’s doing it. https://t.co/6l23Uto8GJ pic.twitter.com/cLvYJQJsin — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 28, 2024

Stiggers has solid size at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds and obviously knows how to play at the catch point. Scouts will be going back to do more work on him after this week.

And in one final note from the West team practice, this is refreshing to read regarding Mike Kafka’s squad:

Even in practice, the West team WRs are doing routine things routinely, checking their position with the sideline official presnap. #ShrineBowl — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) January 28, 2024

Watch

West team head coach (and New York Giants offensive coordinator) Mike Kafka talked to the media after practice, as well as Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Demerson had a Pick-6 in practice today and has earned kudos for his communication with his teammates on the field.

Overthrow from Kedon Slovis leads to a pick-6 for @TexasTechFB S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.



He’s been impressive for two straight days. Good pre-snap communicator, and one of the few DBs who was able to lock down Malik Washington yesterday in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/135FtReZUK — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2024

Late practice - East team

We mentioned Colorado State edge defender Mohamed Kamara in our Players To Watch, and he flashed during Sunday’s practice. The Giants need to add depth to their EDGE rotation, though they might not be able to invest a high draft pick in the position. A player like Kamara could be a later round option for the Giants.

Mo Kamara’s - EDGE Colorado State - power and ability to chain moves together has been impressive during Sunday’s @ShrineBowl practice. pic.twitter.com/OZcBYOGpcp — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) January 28, 2024

On the flip side of the line of scrimmage, Penn State center Hunter Nourzad has reportedly been one of the “winners” from today’s practice.

Probably the best rep of the OL/DL period came from @PennStateFball C Hunter Nourzad. Stones his guy with a great stab and controlled the rep with hand placement and grip strength. Really impressive pic.twitter.com/7m3HzTeTsj — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2024

Hunter Nourzad @PennStateFball has had a real good day at @ShrineBowl today. Great QB of the offensive line. Spoke at length with him last night. Intelligent and spoke very highly of his @PennStateFball teammates — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 28, 2024

The trenches seemed to steal the show at the East team practices, and small school players like CJ Hanson (G, Holy Cross) and Garret Greenfield (OT, South Dakota State) were showing they could hang with the big school products.

South Dakota State’s Garret Greenfield looking smooth in his pass set. One of the best OL prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ytKB4gF2Ed — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2024

Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson did provide some fireworks from the skill positions, getting separation in 1-on-1’s and showing some good ball skills.

Cornelius Johnson has been turning heads and flashing his moves at the @ShrineBowl practices 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vKuPgX3wjW — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 28, 2024

Practice will resume Monday morning as the East team will once again get the early slot.