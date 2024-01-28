 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl practice report: Malik Washington continues to shine on Day 2

Who showed out in the second day of Shrine Bowl practices?

By Chris Pflum
Syndication: The Greenville News Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The second practice leading up to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl wrapped up on Sunday, and it looked to be another strong one for both teams.

The West team got the first practice slot this time around, and practice opened with an increasingly familiar name grabbing headlines.

Early practice - West team

Virginia receiver Malik Washington was one of the stars on the first day of practices, and he’s carrying that forward to Sunday. There’s still a lot of draft process yet to go until April, but Washington is certainly making himself some money.

In non-receiver news, we might also want to get familiar with the name “Qwan’tez Stiggers”. Stiggers was the CFL rookie of the year last year for the Toronto Argonauts, and is the first CFL player to be invited to the Shrine Bowl.

So far he’s showed that he absolutely belongs with the rest of these prospects.

Stiggers has solid size at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds and obviously knows how to play at the catch point. Scouts will be going back to do more work on him after this week.

And in one final note from the West team practice, this is refreshing to read regarding Mike Kafka’s squad:

West team head coach (and New York Giants offensive coordinator) Mike Kafka talked to the media after practice, as well as Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Demerson had a Pick-6 in practice today and has earned kudos for his communication with his teammates on the field.

Late practice - East team

We mentioned Colorado State edge defender Mohamed Kamara in our Players To Watch, and he flashed during Sunday’s practice. The Giants need to add depth to their EDGE rotation, though they might not be able to invest a high draft pick in the position. A player like Kamara could be a later round option for the Giants.

On the flip side of the line of scrimmage, Penn State center Hunter Nourzad has reportedly been one of the “winners” from today’s practice.

The trenches seemed to steal the show at the East team practices, and small school players like CJ Hanson (G, Holy Cross) and Garret Greenfield (OT, South Dakota State) were showing they could hang with the big school products.

Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson did provide some fireworks from the skill positions, getting separation in 1-on-1’s and showing some good ball skills.

Practice will resume Monday morning as the East team will once again get the early slot.

