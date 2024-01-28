Conference Championship games: How to watch, TV schedule, broadcast info, and more

The final two games before the Super Bowl in NFL playoffs will be held Sunday. Here is what you need to know.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

The number three-seeded Kansas City Chiefs battle the number one-seeded Baltimore Ravens for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. This is the sixth time these two teams played since 2018, the year Lamar Jackson was drafted by the Ravens. The Chiefs are 4-1 in those games.

The Ravens defeated the Chiefs at home the last time the two teams played in 2021; the score was 36-35. Two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns by Lamar Jackson and a devastating Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble led to Jackson’s first victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kansas City will now play in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history. If they defeat Baltimore, it will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has 24 career playoff victories, which is the second most ever by a head coach. Bill Belichick is the leader with 31 victories.

Lamar Jackson became the second player in playoff history to rush for over 100 yards with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game. And Jackson will be pleased with a recent development: Baltimore activated star tight end Mark Andrews off their Injured Reserve list. It’s a major boost for the Ravens offense.

How to watch

What: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, Jan. 28th

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty | SiriusXM: 88; Kansas City: 82 or 225, Baltimore: 83 or 226

Referee: Shawn Smith

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Ravens (-4| -110) | Chiefs +4 | -110) Moneyline: Ravens -198, Cheifs +164| Over/Under: 44 Over -110, Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

The top-seeded 49ers host the third-seeded Lions in a game that will determine the Super Bowl representative for the NFC. The only other Detroit Lions’ championship appearance was in 1992, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

This is the third year in a row that the 49ers have made the NFC Championship game; it is their fourth appearance in five seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles hurt Brock Purdy early last season and defeated the 49ers, 31-7, before eventually losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

How to watch

What: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, Jan. 28th

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Game time: 6:30 ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin | SiriusXM: 88; Tampa Bay: 82 or 225, Detroit: 83 or 226

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: 49ers (-7.5| +100) | Lions +7.5 | -120) Moneyline: 49ers -340, Lions +270| Over/Under: 51 Over -112, Under -108)