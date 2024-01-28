Darnay Holmes, Giants could part ways this offseason

Has Darnay Holmes’ time with the New York Giants run out? The 2020 fourth-round pick can be a free agent this offseason.

Reasons to keep Holmes

Holmes was never spectacular for the Giants as a slot cornerback, but he has generally been adequate. Pro Football Reference, likely to have stats reflecting official NFL numbers rather than Pro Football Focus’s proprietary data, shows that the highest passer rating allowed in a single season by Holmes was 85.7 during his 2020 rookie year. PFF, by comparison, gives him a career passer rating against of 87.3.

Anyway, Holmes has been decent. In an NFL where cornerbacks are in demand, that is nothing to scoff at. As of now, the Giants don’t have a clear option as a backup slot cornerback.

Holmes also emerged as a quality punt gunner in 2023, playing 87 snaps in that role

Reasons to let him go

Holmes played the fewest defensive snaps of his four seasons with the Giants in 2023. He was on the field for only 123 snaps, or 12%. Cor’Dale Flott, who was on the field for 518 snaps (56%) has clearly taken over that role.

The verdict

Move on. A one-year veteran minimum contract for Holmes would only cost $1.125 million. Still, Holmes might be better served going to a place where he would have a legitimate shot at winning a starting job.