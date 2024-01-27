Brendan Daly, Chiefs’ LB coach, interviews for Giants’ DC job

The New York Giants on Saturday added a seventh known candidate to their defensive coordinator search, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach Brendan Daly. The report came from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Daly has a connection to Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll from their time together with the New England Patriots. The 48-year-old Daly was in New England from 2014-2018, first as a defensive assistant and then as defensive line coach.

Daly has been with the Chiefs since 2019, first as defensive line coach/run game coordinator and for the last two seasons serving as linebackers coach.

During his time with the Patriots and Chiefs, Daly has been a part of five Super Bowl championship teams.

Daly started coaching in the NFL in 2006. He has worked twice with the Minnesota Vikings and was Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive line coach with the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011.

Daly has never been a defensive coordinator.

The Giants also held a second interview for the defensive coordinator job on Saturday with Dennard Wilson, secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Other known candidates are Giants’ defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, Shane Bowen of the Tennessee Titans, Anthony Campanile of the Miami Dolphins, Bobby Babich of the Buffalo Bills and Derrick Ansley of the Los Angeles Chargers.