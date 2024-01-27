Dennard Wilson getting second defensive coordinator interview with Giants

The New York Giants reportedly hosted a second interview on Saturday with Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Per Adam Schefter, Wilson took advantage of the Ravens’ off day before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs to go on a trio of interviews. He also had interviews with the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. The interviews with the Rams and Titans were apparently his first with those teams.

The 41-year-old Wilson has been in the NFL as a coach or scout since 2008. This is his first season with the Ravens after two seasons coaching defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to that, Wilson was defensive backs coach with the New York Jets from 2017-2020.

Wilson has never been a defensive coordinator. There were some who thought the Eagles, who hired and eventually fired Sean DeSai, should have given that job to Wilson last offseason.