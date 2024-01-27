2024 Shrine Bowl practice report: Christian Mahogany, Malik Washington star on Day 1

The first day of practices for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl are in the book.

This is the first of two All Star games this week (the Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place later on), and the first opportunity for many prospects to strut their stuff for NFL coaches as well as meet with teams.

In a change from previous years, the All-Star games aren’t just seniors and for the first time have been opened up to underclassmen.

And as we’ve mentioned before, the New York Giants have a presence on both the East and West teams this year. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and offensive assistant Angela Baker are the head coach and tight ends coach (respectively) for the West team. New special teams coordinator Mike Ghobrial will be the special teams coordinator for the East team.

Today the East team will took the field first in the early practice, with the West team going second. The order will switch for Sunday’s practice.

Early practice (East team)

We highlighted Boston College guard Christian Mahogany in our Players To Watch, and so far he certainly seems to be worth watching. Mahogany is one of the biggest name players to attend this year’s Shrine Bowl and he showed why he’s well regarded in the first practice.

Frankly, it looks like Mahogany stole the show this morning.

Boston College OG Christian Mahogany is one of the top prospects at the Shrine Bowl this year and it shows so far in practice.



Power for days. Consistently controlling and moving guys in drills. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 27, 2024

.@BCFootball OG Christian Mahogany (73) paving the way for a big run up the middle on a combo block. Moved his man and walled off the LB. His power already standing out after one practice pic.twitter.com/W0KAzLjMkw — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2024

Boston College OG Christian Mahogany is a stud, man. Dude had a great first day at the @ShrineBowl. pic.twitter.com/2fJifGD9jP — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) January 27, 2024

Mahogany was the story from the East team practice, but he also gave Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick opportunities to show his stuff.

RG Christian Mahagony (73) has been one of my favorite guys out here today. Helps open up a highway for Deshaun Fenwick. pic.twitter.com/y3RHfnHd4h — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) January 27, 2024

Late practice (West team)

Another highlighted player showed up on the practice field today, as Virginia receiver Malik Washington made waves in the West team’s first practice. Washington lead the FBS in receptions and was fourth in yards this year, and he’s building on that resume at the Shrine Bowl.

.@UVAFootball WR Malik Washington has been dominant during the early portion of @ShrineBowl practice. Quick releases, consistent separation, and just made an incredible diving full body turn catch for a touchdown. No surprise from his 2023 production and tape — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2024

Malik Washington (Virginia) has been a problem in 1-on-1s so far out of the slot. Not afraid to mix it up at the top of the route. pic.twitter.com/WjVBTPr600 — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) January 27, 2024

It’s been the Malik Washington show so far in the West practice.



Taulia Tagovailoa has also been a efficient point guard in the 7 on 7 drills so far pic.twitter.com/64cKkorqcz — Logan Armstrong (@loganarm10) January 27, 2024

Check out the catch of the day at @ShrineBowl practice: from @UVAFootball WR Malik Washington (@malik_w2): pic.twitter.com/W5IrNrASoI — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 27, 2024

It’s certainly notable that he’s doing this for Mike Kafka’s team at the Shrine Bowl. Malik Washington bears a close resemblance to Wan’Dale Robinson in frame and game, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Giants show interest. They haven’t shown a hesitation to double down on useful skillsets before, and perhaps that could be a vote in the Virginia receiver’s favor.

But Malik Washington wasn’t the only receiver named Washington making plays, and USC’s Tahj Washington had a highlight catch toward the end of practice.

.@uscfb WR Tahj Washington with a beautiful one handed grab at the sideline during competition period for the west team. Hell of a grab pic.twitter.com/Z5b4YsgLKp — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2024

We might also want to pay attention to South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick. He was reportedly impressive during the West team practices, and could be an option as a late-round pick for the Giants.

Another player who helped his stock today was South Dakota State OG Mason McCormick. He was one of the more physical lineman in practice today, and looks like he would make a good fit in a gap-blocking scheme. — John Blair (@johnblairjunior) January 27, 2024

Mason McCormick (IOL, SDSU) stonewalling the rush in the final 1on1 competition period at the @ShrineBowl.



Excellent hand replace and anchor after the initial push. pic.twitter.com/KdGDmsysoZ — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) January 27, 2024

And finally, we have an “All Name Team” showdown with Steele Chambers in coverage on Frank Gore Jr.

(Yes, that Frank Gore, and he was in attendance to watch his son practice.)