Giants news, 1/27: Malik Nabers, Bill Belichick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the early consensus choice at No. 6 for the New York Giants in our 2024 NFL mock draft tracker.

This week, we have 33 mock drafts listed. Nabers was the selection in 17 of those mock drafts (51.5%). Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was the choice in three mocks.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was the second-most often chosen player. He was selected in six mocks drafts (16.7%). Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, was selected in three mock drafts.

Other Giant observations

If that happens, he could very well have plenty of intriguing options in 2025 — including the Eagles and Cowboys. And maybe the Giants, too. Daboll had a disastrous 2023 season, and the Giants won’t be paying Joe Judge’s buyout after 2024. They could easily fire Daboll if he stinks again.

Bottom line: Belichick possibly returning to East Rutherford will hover over Daboll for all of 2024 — or at least until he starts winning again, coming off a 6-11 season.

“The biggest shadow he is going to cast is in East Rutherford, New Jersey,” Tannenbaum added. “He has a great relationship with the Mara family. The first time the Giants lose a game, Brian Daboll — whether it’s fair or unfair — is going to have to answer that question every press conference.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux on the 7PM Podcast

Kayvon Thibodeaux recently weighed in on the order in which the team paid quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Let’s take a deeper dive into the financials that likely drove the decisions.

“I want them to call the Brink’s truck and come drop off the cash at the front door,” DeVito told Complex. “Now I hope is for the Giants cause I want him to be in the back feld with me and all my team because I think he is the best teammate in the NFL, the best teammate I’ve had around. Obviously, I’ve played one year in the league but I’ve played a lot of football. He’s the best teammate that I’ve ever been around in my life. ...”

Cole Beasley’s message to Saquon

@saquon I need you to go to Dallas. Getting to run it up on your old team who disrespected you is rejuvenating. lol — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 26, 2024

So GM Joe Schoen has two options.

The first: Draft someone early, who will ultimately end up supplanting Jones this year or next. The second: Sign another veteran to be Jones’ backup, as Taylor was.There aren’t many better options than Gardner Minshew if they choose the latter.

It feels almost like cheating to name LB Bobby Okereke here, but the linebacker was snubbed from every awards list, getting shut out of the initial Pro Bowl rosters and All-Pro teams. In his first season with Big Blue, Okereke was all over the field, generating 149 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 21 QB pressures, two interceptions, 10 passes defended and four forced fumbles while playing every single defensive snap. Stellar in coverage and stout versus the run, Okereke was the glue for New York’s defense in 2023. He will remain a force in 2024 for the team’s next defensive coordinator.

LB Micah McFadden ( 2022 PFF grade: 38.7; 2023 PFF grade: 65.6) had plenty of room to improve after a tough rookie season. His overall grade in 2023 does not reflect significant advancements due to a couple of bad performances, but McFadden had multiple elite games in 2023, grading out above 88.0 on four occasions.

Looking at the rookie tape of JMS

3x Pro Bowl center @ShaunOHara60 breaks down John Michael Schmitz's tape ️ pic.twitter.com/B5PHrSJQ8Q — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) January 24, 2024

After tearing his ACL in his rookie season, WR Wan'Dale Robinson returned as a more stable part of the Giants offense in 2023. His 76 targets tied for the team lead with Darius Slayton despite appearing in two fewer games, and he finished with the fourth-highest catch rate (78.9%) among the league’s wide receivers (min. 20% of targets). The Giants currently have five pending free agents at the position heading into the 2024 offseason, which could allow Robinson to contribute even further in Year 3.

6. New York Giants, Malik Nabers, WR LSU. Rome Odunze has his share of supporters, but Malik Nabers is my No. 2 wide receiver. New York is out of the mix for a quarterback, so it invests in the one already on its roster. Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Nabers is a good group to build around.

How can the Giants set up Daniel Jones for success with this pick?

It’s a loaded wide receiver draft at the top, and the Giants know they need to find a No. 1 option with whom Jones can build a relationship. Harrison, Malik Nabers (LSU) or Rome Odunze (Washington) would all fit the bill. If for some reason their preferred wideout pick is off the board, they could look to fortify the offensive line to protect Jones. Either way, they would fill a glaring need.

