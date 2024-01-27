Should Ben Bredeson be part of Giants’ future on the offensive line?

Is Ben Bredeson part of the solution to the New York Giants’ offensive line woes? Or, has Bredeson been part of the problem over the past couple of seasons?

With Bredeson potentially heading to free agency this offseason, we will get an answer to how the Giants feel about those questions.

Reasons to keep Bredeson

Bredeson has played center and both guard spots during his four-year career. He even played a handful of left tackle snaps with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Here is his career breakdown:

Center: 346 snaps (all in 2023)

Left guard: 1,104

Right guard: 479 (all in 2023)

Left tackle: 48 (all in 2020)

Bredeson will turn 26 in February. That makes him a fairly young, adequate player at all three interior offensive line positions. He may not be an ideal season-long starter, which he was in 2023 when he played 91.8% of the Giants’ offensive snaps, but he is a versatile player who can be an experienced, quality backup at three offensive line positions. Players like that can be important pieces on a 53-man roster.

Reasons to let Bredeson go

The biggest one is money. Bredeson has started 24 of the 27 games he has played in the past two seasons. He likely sees himself as a starting-caliber guard, and will thus want to be paid that way.

My guess is there will be at least one team out there willing to pay him. Shoot, the Washington Commanders foolishly gave Nick Gates a three-year, $16.5 million contract with $8 million guaranteed last offseason only to discover he isn’t a starting-caliber center any longer.

I don’t know what new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will think of players like Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan. Another potential reason to let Bredeson go would be if the Giants want to clear roster space and potential playing time for Ezeudu and McKethan, who were Joe Schoen draft picks, as well as new free agent signees or draft picks.

The verdict

I would love to see the Giants keep Bredeson, but not as a planned Week 1 starter. He would be terrific interior offensive line depth. If he would accept that role, and that paycheck.