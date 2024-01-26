Giants mock draft tracker: LSU WR Malik Nabers is the consensus choice

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the early consensus choice at No. 6 for the New York Giants in our 2024 NFL mock draft tracker.

This week, we have 33 mock draft listed. Nabers was the selection in 17 of those mock drafts (51.5%). Wide receiver Rome Odunze was the choice in three mocks.

Rob Rang of FOX Sports is one of those who selected Nabers for the Giants. He writes:

Regardless of whether Saquon Barkley returns, the Giants need more playmakers. Nabers is a lightning-in-a-bottle type who can take over games, offering Daniel Jones a caliber of weapon he’s never yet had in the NFL.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was the second-most often chosen player. He was selected in six mocks drafts (16.7%).

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, was selected in three mock drafts.

Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network left Nabers, Odunze and Daniels on the board to select Alt. He writes:

Joe Alt has set the standard at the left tackle position for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with his physical gifts and technical fortitude. While New York needs to figure out where he fits in with Andrew Thomas at the other bookend, it’s the selection Daniel Jones needs in 2024.