Giants news, 1/26: Saquon Barkley, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley Says He Could See Himself in Another Uniform, Scolds Running Back Contract Narrative | Complex

I mean it never crossed my mind until last year after I got tagged. Up until that moment, I really believe that I was gonna finish my career as a New York Giant. You know, that was a goal of mine. And that’s still in play. I have so much respect for the Mara family and the Tisch family and everyone in the Giants organization.

They know that but once you get to this point, you go to your contract negotiation and you go through the tag process, you realize how much of a business it is. And I remember vets always telling me this and you know I believed them, but you don’t really know something until you go through it. So could I see myself in another uniform? Yeah, it’s possible.

It’s rare for a guy to be on one team his whole career. But what I love to be in the likes of Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and Tiki Barber. Yeah, but at the same time, I’m not naive and I’m not, I’m not a fool anymore. I’m at ease that whatever happens, I would love for it to be done but if it can’t and I’m able to move on, I would love to go to a team where I can help them win the Super Bowl for sure.