Giants hire Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator

The New York Giants announced Thursday morning that they’ve hired Michael Ghobrial to be their next special teams coordinator.

Ghobrial, soon to be 36), won’t have to move far for his new job, as he’s spent the previous three seasons as the assistant special teams coach for the New York Jets. The Jets have fielded one of the league’s better special teams units during Ghobrial’s tenure. This past year they lead the NFL in kickoff coverage, were second in kickoff returns, seventh in net punting, and 12th in punt return average.

Ghobrial interviewed for the job on Saturday, making this another quick hire.

Ghobrial was named the special teams coordinator of the East Team in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, where Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the West Team head coach. That gives the opportunity to get a closer look at some prospects on both squads who could contribute to both offense and special teams for the Giants.

Defensive coordinator is the remaining big hire for the Giants.