Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown getting second interview with Los Angeles Chargers

The New York Giants are facing the possibility of losing assistant general manager Brandon Brown, GM Joe Schoen’s right hand man the past two seasons.

Brown is reportedly in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a second interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant general manager job.

Brown, 35, has been considered a fast riser in front office circles since Schoen hired him away from the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2022 season. Brown interviewed twice in this hiring cycle for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job. The Panthers ultimately selected Dan Morgan for that job.

The Chargers’ gig could be an interesting — and tricky — one for a first-time GM like Brown. The Chargers are reportedly in talks with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about his becoming their head coach. Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. There was reportedly tension between Harbaugh and 49ers GM Trent Baalke that led to Harbaugh’s exit. Harbaugh has a reputation of being difficult to deal with, though he has proven to be difficult to get along with.

For the Giants, Schoen has built a talented front office. Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dennis Hickey was formerly GM of the Miami Dolphins. Advisor Ryan Cowden was interim GM of the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and served as director or vice president of player personnel in Tennessee from 2016-2022. There are other talented executives, as well.

Losing Brown, though, would be a blow as the Giants approach an offseason during which many key decisions need to be made.