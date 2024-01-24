Giants news, 1/24: Kiper mock, roster moves, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Roster moves: Giants sign two players to reserve/futures contracts
- Giants request defensive coordinator interview with Bills’ LB coach Bobby Babich
- Mel Kiper Mock Draft 1.0: LSU WR Malik Nabers to the Giants at No. 6
- Giants’ free agency: Should DT A’Shawn Robinson return?
More Giants headlines
(89) Colt McCoy Scouts Jayden Daniels | 2024 NFL Draft - YouTube
Former NFL QB Colt McCoy with some interesting observations about Jayden Daniels.
Cover 4: Early thoughts on 2024 NFL Draft cycle
Giants legend ‘annoyed’ with excessive Chiefs sideshow - nj.com
Tiki Barber has seen enough of Taylor Swift:
“He scores a touchdown, and they pan immediately to Taylor Swift!” Barber said, via Audacy. “Again? It’s not even Travis Kelce. Maybe it’s the Taylor Swift influence that has made me — I don’t want to say turn sour — but just be slightly annoyed with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s also because they’re always here. After you’ve been somewhere for so long and have had the success they’ve had, it becomes inevitable.
“Why are you guys continuing to show Taylor Swift? The obsession is getting annoying. Why do we need to see her?”
Giants receiver defends Daniel Jones after Patrick Mahomes comparison
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton came to Daniel Jones' defense Monday when a fan made a "laughable" comparison between Jones and Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.
Giants star Darren Waller posts bizarre video about 'When yo girl bout to leave you' - just ten months after wedding to WNBA champion Kelsey Plum | Daily Mail Online
Well, it’s the offseason. So, I guess we can post strange stuff like this.
Projecting The 2024 Compensatory Picks | Over the Cap
The Giants aren’t getting any.
