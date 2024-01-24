Giants news, 1/24: Kiper mock, roster moves, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

(89) Colt McCoy Scouts Jayden Daniels | 2024 NFL Draft - YouTube

Former NFL QB Colt McCoy with some interesting observations about Jayden Daniels.

Cover 4: Early thoughts on 2024 NFL Draft cycle

Giants legend ‘annoyed’ with excessive Chiefs sideshow - nj.com

Tiki Barber has seen enough of Taylor Swift:

“He scores a touchdown, and they pan immediately to Taylor Swift!” Barber said, via Audacy. “Again? It’s not even Travis Kelce. Maybe it’s the Taylor Swift influence that has made me — I don’t want to say turn sour — but just be slightly annoyed with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s also because they’re always here. After you’ve been somewhere for so long and have had the success they’ve had, it becomes inevitable. “Why are you guys continuing to show Taylor Swift? The obsession is getting annoying. Why do we need to see her?”

Giants receiver defends Daniel Jones after Patrick Mahomes comparison

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton came to Daniel Jones' defense Monday when a fan made a "laughable" comparison between Jones and Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Giants star Darren Waller posts bizarre video about 'When yo girl bout to leave you' - just ten months after wedding to WNBA champion Kelsey Plum | Daily Mail Online

Well, it’s the offseason. So, I guess we can post strange stuff like this.

Projecting The 2024 Compensatory Picks | Over the Cap

The Giants aren’t getting any.

