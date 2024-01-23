Roster moves: Giants sign two players to reserve/futures contracts

The New York Giants continued the construction of their 2024 90-man roster on Tuesday, signing two players to reserve/futures contracts.

The Giants added wide receiver Chase Cota and center Jimmy Morrissey.

Cota played collegiately at UCLA and Oregon. He entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cota had four receptions for 60 yards in a preseason game for Detroit against the Giants.

After being cut by Detroit at the end of the preseason, Cota spent time on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Morrissey, listed at 6-5, 303 pounds, was a seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He was signed off the Las Vegas practice squad by the Texans in 2021, and spent three seasons in Houston. Over that time, he played in 14 games with four starts. Morrissey has played center and left guard.