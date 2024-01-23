Giants request defensive coordinator interview with Bills’ LB coach Bobby Babich

With the Buffalo Bills having been eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the New York Giants moved quickly to request an interview with Bills’ linebacker coach Bobby Babich for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position.

Babich has ties to head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, as he has been with the Bills since 2017. During that time, Babich has served as assistant defensive backs coach,safeties coach and finally as linebackers coach since 2022. He has never been a defensive coordinator.

Matt Warren of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings sees Babich as a “rising star” in the coaching ranks.

“Babich is a rising star. I thought he was a strong candidate for DC [in Buffalo] last offseason when [Leslie] Frazier left. He’s very green at age 40, but he’s got “future DC” written all over him with his great work with All-Pros Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Matt Milano,” Warren said. “McDermott followed a similar path from assistant DB/DB coach, to linebackers, to DC. So I think he is grooming him.”

Babich, 40, has been coaching since 2006. He was with the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and 2012, then with the Cleveland Browns from 2013-2015.

Babich’s father, Bob, was formerly head coach at North Dakota State and an assistant alongside his son with the Bills from 2017-2021.

Known candidates along with the younger Babich for the defensive coordinator role are Giants’ defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and interim Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.