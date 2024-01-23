Giants news, 1/23: Dexter Lawrence, Larry Izzo, more coaching news

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Giants’ DT Dexter Lawrence named All-Pro by PFWA
- Larry Izzo interviewed for Giants’ special teams coordinator job, per report
More Giants headlines
Giants’ new coach comes with ‘unusual number’ of red flags, report says - nj.com
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan said Jan. 18 on his “Breaking Big Blue” podcast that he’s “heard an unusual number of things questioning (Carmen Bricillo) as a coach” — even as he’s led successful units. Bricillo will oversee the Giants’ offensive line, a group that has been in disaster for years.
“Whether it be, you know, again, a lot of the same things that we saw with Brian Daboll — that the players didn’t love him in Las Vegas,” Raanan said. “Do we really care if he produces good results? No, but if you start losing guys, that becomes a factor.” Raanan also reported in an ESPN story that there are “questions about his coaching techniques.”
Report: Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai - NBC Sports
The inevitable changes have commenced in Philadelphia.
Report: Matt Patricia out of contract with Eagles, will pursue other opportunities - NBC Sports
The Eagles haven't formally announced any coaching plans for the 2024 season, but it doesn't look like Matt Patricia will be back with the team in any role.
Five Areas of High Interest for Giants to Watch at Senior Bowl - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More
Coach Gene Clemons has a list of position groups he believes the New York Giants will be heavily invested in watching at this year's Senior Bowl.
Eagles take next step towards revenge hire - nj.com
Could owner Jeffrey Lurie stick it to his team's rival with this hire?
#NYGiants offensive asst. Angela Baker named tight ends coach under West team head coach Mike Kafka for the @ShrineBowl— GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) January 22, 2024
