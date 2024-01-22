Giants’ DT Dexter Lawrence named All-Pro by PFWA

The honors continue to roll in for New York Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. On Monday, Lawrence was named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-NFC Team.

Lawrence was the only Giant named to the team, voted on by members of the PFWA.

Lawrence has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons.

2023 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#

G – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers#

Defense

DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns&; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys#; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

CB – DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys; Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets*

S – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P – A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers*

PR – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

ST – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers *

- repeat selection from 2022#

- consecutive selections from 2021-23&

- consecutive selections from 2020-23

2023 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB –Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers#

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#

G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#

T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers&

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers#; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

OLB – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys#

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

CB – DeRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

S – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Teams

PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P – Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers*

PR – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

ST – Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions *

- repeat selection from 2022#

- consecutive selections from 2021-23

- consecutive selections from 2020-23