Larry Izzo interviewed for Giants’ special teams coordinator job, per report

Larry Izzo, a three-time Pro Bowl special teamer and former New York Giants’ assistant coach, interviewed for the Giants’ vacant special teams coordinator post on Saturday, per Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.

Izzo has been special teams coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks since 2021. The Seahawks moved on from veteran head coach Pete Carroll this offseason and have yet to name a replacement.

Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is one of several candidates who will get a second interview with Seattle as a potential replacement for Carroll.

In Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, which score teams in 22 kicking game categories, the Seahawks ranked No. 6 in 2023. The Giants, under fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, were tied for 23rd. In 2022, the Seahawks were No. 2 while the Giants were 28th. In 2021, the Seahawks were No. 3 and the Giants were No. 10.

Izzo, 49, played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets in a 13-year career from 1996-2009. He was assistant special teams coach with the Giants from 2011-2015. Izzo was special teams coordinator with the Houston Texans in 2016 and 2017, and has been with the Seahawks ever since, ascending to the coordinator job in 2021.

The Giants have also interviewed three other special teams assistants — Matt Harper (San Francisco 49ers), Carlos Polk (Chicago Bears) and Michael Ghobrial (New York Jets).

Defensive coordinator update

The Giants are continuing to search for a replacement for Wink Martindale. Known candidates at this point are Giants’ defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and interim Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.