NFL playoffs TV schedule 2024: How to watch Sunday’s playoff games

The final two Divisional Round NFL playoffs games will be held Sunday. Here is what you need to know.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

The fourth-seeded Buccaneers travel to Ford Field to play the third-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional round of the playoffs. This is the second time the two teams are facing each other this season. The Lions traveled to Tampa Bay in Week 6 and easily handled the Buccaneers, 20-6.

Detroit is a team that is known for running the football to set up a capable play-action passing attack. However, in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, the Lions only rushed for 40 yards and averaged 1.8 yards per attempt. Jared Goff had one of his best games of the season. He threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns, while Tampa Bay could not figure out the Lions’ defense.

The Buccaneers beat up the Philadelphia Eagles at home, 32-9, in the Wildcard round. The Lions and Jared Goff found a way to escape Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers have one loss since Week 13. They were one of the hottest teams heading into the playoffs, and the Eagles were by far the coldest. Tampa Bay will attempt to stay warm in the dome of Ford Field, as they play a dangerous Lions team.

How to watch

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Jan. 21st

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kaylee Hartung, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Tony Boselli, Olivia Dekker | SiriusXM: 88; Tampa Bay: 82 or 225, Detroit: 83 or 226

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Lions (-6.5| -118) | Buccaneers +6.5 | -102) Moneyline: Lions -298, Buccaneers +240| Over/Under: 49 Over -112, Under -108)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

The Chiefs and Bills have become one of the more interesting non-divisional rivalries in the NFL. Their last playoff matchup in the 2021 season was a classic; the Chiefs escaped with a 42-36 home victory in overtime with a walk-off Travis Kelce touchdown. Kansas City received the football, Bills’ wide receiver Gabe Davis caught four touchdown passes, and there was a collective seven touchdown passes thrown between the two quarterbacks.

Kansas City went on to lose against the Cincinnati Bengals in the following week. Buffalo has won the last two matchups since that devastating Bills’ loss. However, this game has a different venue. The last five matchups were in Kansas City, but the Bills will host this game in the frigid environment of northern New York.

The Chiefs coasted by the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, in the sub-zero temperatures of Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17, at home in the Wildcard round. This should be another game to remember.

How to watch

What: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, Jan. 21st

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Mike Mayock, Aditi Kinkhabwala | SiriusXM: 88; Kansas City: 82 or 225, Buffalo: 81 or 227

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Bills (-2.5| -120) | Chiefs +2.5 | +100) Moneyline: Bills -148, Chiefs +124| Over/Under: 45.5 (Over -110, Under -110)