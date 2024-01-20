Giants interviewed Jets assistant coach Michael Ghobrial for special teams coordinator, per report

The New York Giants have interviewed Jets assistant special teams coach Michael Ghobrial for special teams coordinator, per a report from Jordan Raanan.

Ghobrial was hired as an assistant coach by the Jets when Robert Saleh was named the head coach in 2021. Prior to joining the Jets, Ghobrial was a long-time coach in the collegiate ranks. Most notably, he was the special teams coordinator for Hawai’i in 2018 and 2019, before being hired as the special teams coordinator for the Washington Huskies in 2020.

The Jets have consistently fielded good special teams units while Ghobrial has been there. They’ve stayed in the top 10 in both punting and kick-off return averages, twice posting the lowest average kick-off return yardage allowed in the NFL (2021, 2023).

Interestingly, Ghobrial will be the special teams coordinator for he East team at the 2024 Shrine Bowl. Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the head coach for the West team.