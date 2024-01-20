Poll results: Fans believe the Giants will be better in 2024

The start of the off-season is always a point where we pause to take stock of the season that just finished. Most of the NFL is now looking to 2024, though some teams’ are still alive in the playoffs.

(Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation)

Regardless of when a teams’ season ends, we ask what went right, what went wrong, and what surprised us (pleasant or otherwise) about the previous season. We also ask ourselves whether or not the team is headed in the right direction as they start the process of building for the next season.

And there’s no two ways about it, the 2023 season was a carnival of horrors for the New York Giants. Just about everything that could go wrong for the Giants did, from calculated risks blowing up in the front office’s faces, to opposing teams adapting to the Giants’ schemes, to injuries across the roster.

But even with all of that, the Giants still managed to win six games. That’s still far short of expectations, but there were points where it looked like the team might only finish with two wins.

So this week, we asked Giants fans whether they believe the team is heading in the right direction and poised for a rebound in 2024.

And despite how miserable much of 2023 was, a full 49 percent of fans think that Bill Parcells is wrong and the Giants aren’t who their record says they are.

All told, a full 77 percent of Giants fans believe the team is ultimately headed in the right direction. Granted, 28 percent of fans think the team might still be a year away from becoming a consistent playoff threat. However, some of that could be related to the questions surrounding the coaching staff, as well as a potentially tough schedule in 2024.

Personally, I would have expected the measured optimism and “rebound” groups to be a bit closer together. Giants fans have remained optimistic about their team all year, so these results aren’t terribly surprising. This is going to be a very important offseason for the Giants, and could shape the team for the foreseeable future, but most fans are confident that the franchise is in good hands.