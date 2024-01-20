Giants news, 1/20: Saquon Barkley, Malik Nabers, Shea Tierney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

A sea change could be about to come to the New York Giants at running back, depending on what happens this offseason with superstar back Saquon Barkley.

Even if the Giants go forward with Barkley, they are likely to have to add running back depth in free agency or the draft. It was clear in 2023 that they don’t have enough.

Without Barkley? The approach would likely be running back by committee. Question is, who would be on that committee? Gray is the only back on the roster who looks like he might have a chance to be a productive part of a committee, and that is hardly a certainty. So, if the Giants move on without Barkley there will be a lot of work to do to construct an effective committee to replace him.

Other Giant observations

There’s no doubt Barkley’s highs are as high as any running back in the game, but the position market is a tricky landscape to navigate in 2024, especially with his missing extended time in three out of the past four seasons.

The good news for Barkley and all free agent running backs this offseason is that the 2024 running back draft class is not perceived to be strong.

Giants will get an up close look at the top QB’s in the 2024 Class at the Senior Bowl

#NYGiants QB coach Shea Tierney is the OC of the National team at the Senior Bowl, so he'll have a valuable week to spend with Nix and Penix (and Hartman). https://t.co/y0wuf5hOyl — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 19, 2024

Kafka is a long shot for a head-coaching job, but it’s still possible he’ll leave the Giants this offseason. The Giants can block interviews for a lateral move, but if another team wants Kafka as OC and he’s interested in the opportunity, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s granted permission. So there’s still a chance Daboll will replace all three coordinators this offseason. Losing Kafka wouldn’t have nearly as big of an impact as the departure of Martindale since the Giants have been running Daboll’s offense for the past two seasons. It would be a smooth transition to promote Tierney to offensive coordinator, with Daboll likely taking over as the play caller.

“I keep hearing these nonsense takes, ‘It’s an indictment on Brian Daboll that Mike Kafka might not be here,’” Tiki said. “Maybe Mike Kafka just wasn’t good here, and it was more of an indictment on Mike Kafka. Same thing with [special teams coordinator Thomas] McGaughey.” “The narrative of ‘This sounds like trouble for the Giants because Daboll has problems with his coordinators,’ maybe the coordinators sucked in those moments!” Tiki said. “You should have a problem with them. I’m serious.”

Kentucky RB Ray Davis has that old-school running style that Giants fans haven’t seen since Brandon Jacobs and will likely be an early day-three pick. If he can showcase a little more as a receiver in Mobile, he can help his draft stock. Davis had plenty of catches, but those were almost exclusively behind the line of scrimmage; the Senior Bowl will likely have him run more routes downfield.

Osi promoting the International Player Pathway Plan

"Seeing that the NFL now has 32 spots available for international players… it’s gone anything beyond our imagination."@OsiUmenyiora joined @GMFB to discuss the International Player Pathway Program and the NFL opportunities it creates for elite athletes all over the pic.twitter.com/7ASDRbccOR — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2024

C John Michael Schmitz. The scrappy pivot performed well as a first-year starter in the middle of the Giants' line. Schmitz's intelligence, athleticism and competitiveness showed up repeatedly as he held his own against the monstrous nose tackles opposite him.

New York handed Daniel Jones $40 million per year after the team enjoyed a surprisingly successful season in 2022, then saw the entire operation revert to the nightmarish times of the pre-Brian Daboll era. Jones couldn’t stay healthy, and when he was able to play, he rarely had time to operate. Did the Giants make a colossal mistake in paying the former No. 6 overall pick? Or do they just need a better offensive line to help him produce? 2024 will be pivotal when it comes to answering these questions, which will determine the franchise’s course for years to come.

Highlights from Kayvon Thibodeaux’s second year

Kayvon brought it this season pic.twitter.com/WzwkES9pRN — New York Giants (@Giants) January 19, 2024

The top five safety salaries in 2023 were all over $16 million per year, according to overthecap.com, topping out at $19 million for Derwin James of the Chargers. It remains to be seen how much McKinney will get, but he made his case with his season, which ended with a two-pick game against Philadelphia.

Giants: Malik Nabers WR. Upgrading the offense has to be a priority this offseason. It does not seem that the team will be in a position to land a top rookie quarterback, so it is business as usual in the Big Apple. How can the Giants create positive change given the current limitations? Add a dynamic piece to the offense.

