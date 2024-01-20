NFL playoffs TV schedule 2024: How to watch Saturday’s NFL playoff games

The divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday with the two games.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

The final eight teams will dwindle to the final four after this week’s divisional playoff round. The weekend starts at 4:30 p.m. ET when the AFC South Champion fourth-seeded Houston Texans travel to Baltimore to play the number one-seeded Ravens.

The Texans defeated another AFC North team - the Cleveland Browns - in the Wild Card round. Houston put up 45 points at home while holding Joe Flacco and the Browns to just 14 points. The Ravens were bye during the Wildcard round.

Houston opened their season in Baltimore against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. It was a tough spot for Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, as Houston lost 25-9. The Ravens had three rushing touchdowns; funny enough, the Texans’ defense solidified through the season and only surrendered 11 total rushing touchdowns in 18 weeks.

The Ravens were hoping to get star tight end Mark Andrews off their Injured Reserved list, but Andrews is not expected to be activated for the contest.

How to watch

What: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Saturday, Jan. 20th

Where: MT&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Ryan Leaf | SiriusXM: 88; Baltimore: 83 or 226, Houston: 82 or 225

Referee: John Hussey

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Ravens (-9.5| -110) | Texans (+9.5 | -110) Moneyline: Ravens -425, Texans +330| Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

The seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers travel to California to play the number-one-seeded San Francisco 49ers. The Packers demolished the Dallas Cowboys, 48-32, during the Wildcard round; the score doesn’t accurately reflect the beatdown Jordan Love gave to Dallas. Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns on just 21 passing attempts.

However, Love will meet a much more formidable foe in the 12-5 49ers, led by Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, a dominant defense, Kyle Shanahan, and plenty of other notable names. This game has the highest over-under of the slate.

The 49ers and Packers have a few recent playoff matchups that proved to be critical for their respective franchises. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers grew up in the Bay Area and was a 49ers fan, making the matchups that much more enthralling.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw just eight passes in the 49ers' decisive 37-20 victory over the Packers in the 2019 playoffs. Green Bay couldn’t stop the run. San Francisco would go on and lose in Super Bowl LIV to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers defense propelled them to victory during the 2021 playoffs with a 13-10 win in Lambeau against the Packers.

The 49ers are the overwhelming favorite, but the Packers pulled off the upset last week. Can Green Bay wrest victory against the odds, or will Kyle Shanahan seize the day and force the NFC playoffs to go through Santa Clara?

How to watch

What: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Saturday, Jan. 20th

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: Westwood One: Mike Golic, Ryan Radtke, Laura Okmin | SiriusXM: 88; Green Bay: 82 or 225, San Fransico: 81 or 227

Referee: Alex Kemp

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: 49ers (-9.5| -112) | Packers +9.5 | -108) Moneyline: 49ers -425, Packers +330| Over/Under: 50.5 (Over -112, Under -108)