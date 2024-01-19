Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Malik Nabers to New York Giants

NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah picked an odd time to release his first mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, doing so in mid-afternoon on a Friday. Timing aside, let’s see what Jeremiah did for the New York Giants and why.

Jeremiah followed suit with what we saw in our first mock draft tracker, selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers for the Giants at No. 6.

For perspective, here is Jeremiah’s top five:

For what it’s worth, in picking Odunze for the Chargers Jeremiah called him “my favorite player in this draft.”

With Odunze off the board, here is what Jeremiah said about selecting Nabers for the Giants:

This continues the Giants’ quest from last offseason to add team speed. Nabers is the most explosive wideout in the draft.

It seems to me like the Nabers-Odunze debate is going to be one of the hot ones leading up to the draft.

A couple of other notes about Jeremiah’s mock. He said he bases mock drafts on “what I’m hearing around the league.” To me, those are the best and most informative mock drafts. Jeremiah also said it is a “very deep group of offensive tackles” and a “loaded” group at wide receiver.