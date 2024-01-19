New York Giants mock draft tracker: LSU WR Malik Nabers the early choice

Let’s take our first look of the 2024 NFL Draft cycle at mock drafts around the Internet to see what we can learn about analysts’ expectations for the New York Giants, who have the No. 6 overall pick.

There are 22 mock drafts in our first tracker, a number that will grow as we get closer to the draft.

The player most often mocked to the Giants at this early stage is LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, chosen in eight of the 22 mocks (36.4%).

One of the mock drafters who chose Nabers for the Giants was Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. He writes:

Upgrading the offense has to be a priority this offseason. It does not seem that the team will be in a position to land a top rookie quarterback, so it is business as usual in the Big Apple. How can the Giants create positive change given the current limitations? Add a dynamic piece to the offense.

Connor Livesay of 33rd Team also gave Nabers to the Giants. He says:

With three quarterbacks off the board, adding a premier wide receiver talent is the next best option for the New York Giants. Malik Nabers is a legit WR1 and would step in as the Giants’ best offensive play-maker in Year 1. His big-play ability, explosiveness and ability to create all over the field will give the Giants one more year to assess their quarterback situation with Daniel Jones.

Seven mock drafters (31.8%) think the Giants should select an offensive tackle, with four choosing Joe Alt of Notre Dame and three choosing Olu Fashanu of Penn State.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the choice in three of the 22 mock drafts (13.6%).