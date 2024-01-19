Giants news, 1/19: Carmen Bricillo’s challenge, Joe Schoen, Tommy DeVito, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Can Bricillo put Humpty Dumpty together again? It’s been broken for a long time, and took a significant nose dive beginning with the Joe Judge era.

There are only three certainties about the Giants’ offensive line in 2024:

Andrew Thomas will be the left tackle.

John Michael Schmitz will be the center.

The rest of the line is a grab bag. There is no way to know who the other starters will be, or going even further what the depth will look like.

Other Giant observations

Bricillo has some of that on his résumé. He wasn't a favorite of players in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources. There were questions about his coaching techniques, and the Raiders didn't exactly put up a fight to retain his services, given his connection to coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired Oct. 31. But it's hard to argue with the results. Bricillo got the most out of a line this season that featured standout left tackle Kolton Miller and veterans Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten, plus young guard Dylan Parham, who has developed into a quality player under Bricillo after being a third-round pick in 2022.

Shep on his football future

Is Giants WR Sterling Shepard retiring from football?



"It's gotta be a perfect situation for me to come back to the game." — @sterl_shep3 pic.twitter.com/wFD0pQj6ei — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) January 18, 2024

How Schoen will operate this offseason is unpredictable. Does he forge ahead with the plan to use as many resources as possible to build around Jones? Or does he hit the reset button and look to the NFL Draft for a new quarterback? Schoen said his eyes were opened on unspecified things that need to change after going through this trying season. He even conceded he might have looked at things “through rose-colored glasses” during the successful 2022 season and “maybe you put more weight in something that wasn’t.”

The New York Giants’ Xavier McKinney signaled he wants to be paid commensurate with the NFL’s top safeties. That would be in the range of the Chargers’ Derwin James ($19 million per year), the Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.2 million) and the Seahawks’ Jamal Adams ($17.5 million).

Two members of the Giants – quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and assistant special teams coach Mike Adams – will serve as coordinators. Tierney will coordinate the offense for the National Team, while Adams runs special teams on the other sideline for the American Team.

Earlier in the day, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was announced as head coach of the West Team at the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place Thursday, Feb. 1, in Frisco, Texas.

Davis Webb to be Mike Kafka’s Shrine Bowl OC

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that@Broncos coach Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) will be the Offensive Coordinator for the 2024 West team! pic.twitter.com/fsTTUj9mqj — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 18, 2024

"The legacy that I wanna leave, which I'm going to leave, is just I want to be a great football player who did things the right way and made an impact on his community," he said. "It's just really that simple." Barkley continued. "I really don't wanna get too much into it 'cause I don't wanna feel like I'm saying goodbye. To be honest, a lot of subjects is outta my control."

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito unexpectedly rose to international fame this season and credits his family and teammates with guiding him.

“He didn’t say ‘No’”

So @LRiddickESPN and I talked about what Nick Saban taught him. About playing with your eyes. How to read offenses. Incredible.



Louis wanted him as coach if he got Giants GM. "He said 'Just get the job first and we'll talk.'"



A great appreciation of a legend: pic.twitter.com/EOl7FRnHHA — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 18, 2024

6) New York Giants: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

We’re already seeing Marvin Harrison Jr.’s draft stock drop a little bit with more people supporting guys like Rome Odunze and Keon Coleman, but New York’s fine with that. Whether you think Harrison is the best receiver or not, one thing’s for sure: the kid can ball.

