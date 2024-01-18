Dallas Cowboys’ fans not happy they still have Mike McCarthy to kick around

Mike McCarthy will return for a fifth season as Dallas Cowboys head coach despite the team’s first-round playoff implosion against the Green Bay Packers, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. Cowboys fans at SB Nation’s Blogging The Boys are not happy about it.

In an ongoing poll at BTB, only 8% of voters have thus far said they were “excited” by the news that McCarthy would be staying.

Jones, the Cowboys’ ever-present owner, is proving to be more patient with head coaches than many might have believed. He kept Jason Garrett in the job for 10 seasons (nine full ones and a half-season as interim coach) despite the Cowboys making only three playoff appearances and winning two playoff games during that time.

McCarthy has gone 42-25 in regular-season games with Dallas, including three straight 12-5 records and two NFC East titles. In that time, though, Dallas has just one playoff victory. The Cowboys are, in fact, the first team in the Super Bowl era to win 12 games in three consecutive seasons yet not reach a conference championship game.

“I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach,” Jones said in a statement released by the team. “There is great benefit to continuing the team’s progress under Mike’s leadership as our head coach.” “Our loss on Sunday is shared by everyone here, not just Coach McCarthy,” Jones said in Wednesday’s statement. “Our players. Our coaches. Our front office. Myself. There is accountability for our results. I am accountable for our results. The lens we use to view and evaluate Coach McCarthy is holistic. While we’re all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 percent supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals.”

