Giants news, 1/18: Kafka gets head coaching job, Brian Daboll, Larry Izzo, more headlines

It may not be the head coaching job of his dreams, but New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will get some additional exposure as head coach of the West squad in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl made that announcement on Wednesday.

Kafka, who was the Shrine Game MVP in 2010, has been Giants’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The 36-year-old is regarded as a rising star in NFL coaching circles and has already interviewed with the Tennessee Titans for their vacancy, and will interview later this week as a potential replacement for Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks.

Make no mistake, Daboll within the organization did not take a hit for how this all went down. Could Daboll in his second year as a head coach at any level tried to smooth things over more adroitly? Perhaps. But there is a feeling within the organization that Martindale’s quirks and what increasingly was viewed as his lack of being a team player grew into issues that had to be expunged, unless Martindale changed his ways. And the Giants know all about Daboll’s running-hot persona, on the sideline, on the headset, on the practice field, and do not view him as a raving lunatic who needs to tone it down. Not that he is impervious to learning and growth.

The results of the NFL’s Wild Card playoff round ratcheted up the intrigue for the Giants in the NFC East.

The Giants could benefit from investing in the wide receiver market this offseason and should perhaps be looking to double-dip in free agency and the draft. Curtis Samuel isn’t going to come in and be a WR1 for the team, but he is a reliable target who can fill out a wide receiver room. He’s coming off a 2023 season during which he dropped just four of the 66 catchable passes thrown his way.

14. New York Giants (6-11) Can quarterback Daniel Jones bounce back from a torn ACL and recapture the degree of effectiveness that helped him earn that $140 million extension last spring? Is running back Saquon Barkley headed for free agency? And who runs the defense now that Wink Martindale and the team have parted ways?

With three quarterbacks off the board, adding a premier wide receiver talent is the next best option for the New York Giants. Malik Nabers is a legit WR1 and would step in as the Giants' best offensive play-maker in Year 1.

His big-play ability, explosiveness and ability to create all over the field will give the Giants one more year to assess their quarterback situation with Daniel Jones.

Maurice Jones-Drew predicts Saquon Barkley playing with the Dallas Cowboys next year:

Replacing Ezekiel Elliott’s hard-nosed, downhill rushing style with Tony Pollard wasn’t the answer this season. Dallas learned the hard way that it can’t solely rely on Dak Prescott and the passing attack. This offense needs a run game to wear defenses down and keep opponents honest. Barkley is an explosive, multi-faceted threat out of the backfield.

