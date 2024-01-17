New York Giants OC Mike Kakfa a head coach for East-West Shrine Bowl

It may not be the head coaching job of his dreams, but New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will get some additional exposure as head coach of the West squad in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl made that announcement on Wednesday.

Kafka has been Giants’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The 36-year-old is regarded as a rising star in NFL coaching circles despite the struggles of the Giants’ offense in 2023.

Kafka received four interviews for NFL head-coaching vacancies in the 2023 hiring cycle. He has received interest from two of the seven teams with vacancies this time around. Kafka has already interviewed with the Tennessee Titans for their vacancy, and will interview later this week as a potential replacement for Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kafka was Shrine Game MVP in 2010. He was in the NFL with six different teams from 2010-2015. He played in only four games, all with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

There have been reports of friction developing between Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll as the Giants struggled on offense throughout most of the 2023 season.

The Giants are already looking for new coordinators on defense and special teams.

Staffing the Senior Bowl

Two Giants’ assistants will also be working at the Senior Bowl.