Larry Izzo a name to watch in Giants’ search for special teams coordinator

The New York Giants could be considering Seattle Seahawks’ special teams coordinator Larry Izzo for their coaching vacancy at that spot.

Jordan Ranaan of ESPN reported that Izzo is “a name that has been discussed” by the radar. Art Stapleton added that Izzo is “on the radar.”

Izzo makes a lot of sense as the replacement for the fired Thomas McGaughey — if he is available.

Izzo was a fantastic special teams player in a career that lasted from 1996-2009. He made the Pro Bowl three times and was a First-Team All-Pro special teamer in 2004. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots teams.

Izzo was assistant special teams coordinator with the Giants from 2011-2015. He was special teams coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2016 and 2017. He joined the Seahawks as assistant special teams coordinator in 2018, and has been in charge of that unit in Seattle since becoming interim coordinator during the 2020 season. He was named to the permanent coordinator role in 2021.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was an assistant coach for the Patriots from 2001-2006. Izzo was a player there during that time.

The Giants would need permission from the Seahawks to speak with Izzo. There are no reports they have asked for that as of yet. The Seattle coaching situation is in flux with the Seahawks having moved on from Pete Caroll as head coach. Seattle has not yet named a replacement.

The Seahawks finished No. 6 in Rick Gosselin’s annual special team rankings. The Giants finished tied for 23rd. Twenty-two kicking game categories are scored in Gosselin’s rankings. Here is more on Izzo’s work in Seattle.

If the Seahawks make him available, the Giants would be fortunate to land Izzo.