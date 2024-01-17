Giants news, 1/17: Joel Thomas named running backs coach, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants announced Tuesday afternoon that they’ve hired Joel Thomas to be their new running backs coach, and Aaron Wellman will be their new Executive Director of Player Performance.

Thomas had previously been the New Orleans Saints running backs coach, a position he’s held since 2015. The Giants requested — and were granted — permission from the Saints to interview Thomas on Sunday (Jan. 13th). So once again they’ve wasted no time in hiring a coach who apparently impressed.

Wellman was originally hired as the teams strength and conditioning coach in 2016 and was charged with updating the team’s S&C program to improve performance and minimize the risk of injury. He served in that role for four years, until he left the Giants to run Indiana University’s S&C program in 2020.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

That has raised some questions about whether Daboll, a former play-caller, intends to take over that aspect next season at the expense of Kafka. Such a decision would be Daboll’s right as head coach, and it would make total sense if the Giants intend to draft a quarterback for the future whom Daboll would personally sign off on. Daboll, who is coming off a 6-11 season, needs to do his part in getting the team back on an upward trajectory, he would no doubt want to take a full hands-on role with the development of a young quarterback, much in the same way as he worked with Josh Allen of the Bills when he was their offensive coordinator.

Joel Thomas on running back traits he values

New Giants RB coach Joel Thomas on what he looks for in a running back during his time in New Orleans. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/1iCjcm3yKo — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 16, 2024

Campanile is certainly not short on experience. His time working with Brian Flores and Vic Fangio in Miami with the Dolphins, Greg Schiano at Rutgers and Jim Harbaugh at Michigan has provided valuable intel from respected coaches at the college and pro levels. The Giants might favor a defensive coordinator who has called plays previously, and while Campanile has been involved in creating game plans and on game day, Fangio is currently the play caller with the Dolphins.

“This is all coming at a weird time,” Boomer said. “Bill Belichick is out there interviewing with the Falcons. He wants to coach. He loves the Giants...How does John Mara think about this, especially with Bill Belichick being available? Is this all of a sudden, ‘I gotta get Bill Belichick in here to calm things down’? You never know how the owner will react."

Darius Slayton’s social media troll game is on point

Eagle and cowboys collapse back to back? pic.twitter.com/XqylUG7hkT — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 16, 2024

"There's a semi bit of me that feels like the Giants sent me off, I've said it before, sent me off to Cleveland to die," Beckham said. "You can't tell me this was the best trade package we could have got for you...no, your desire was to kind of f--k me over a little bit."

He expressed some remorse over how his immaturity played a part in the team shipping him away.

"You feel like I made a fool of you or the organization and that was never truly my intention ... I'm just that competitive," OBJ said. "I wanted to win, I always wanted to win. I'm tired of being 6-10.”

Around the league

Jason Kelce tells Eagles teammates he's retiring, sources say | ESPN.com

Jalen Hurts on Nick Sirianni's future after Eagles' early playoff exit: 'I didn't know he was going anywhere' | CBSSports.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: ‘I’m thinking about the guys’ | NFL.com

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their identity, and now they’ve lost their season | FOX Sports

Eagles or Cowboys? A look at who’s in a better position to bounce back from horrible NFL playoff showing | CBSSports.com

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players | NFL.com

Christian McCaffrey (calf) full participant in 49ers practice | ESPN.com

Injuries to test Bills’ limit as another showdown against Chiefs looms | The Athletic

John Harbaugh: Mark Andrews "really took a big step" in Tuesday's practice | Pro Football Talk

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024 | NFL.com

Falcons interview Bill Belichick, who reportedly met in person with owner Arthur Blank for head coaching job | CBSSports.com

John Schneider: Coaching staff under my umbrella, will have final say on Seahawks personnel | Pro Football Talk

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael | Pro Football Talk

The market for Russell Wilson, and the Broncos' options | ESPN

Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2024? | Bleacher Report

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio