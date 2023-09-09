Giants roster move: RB Taiwan Jones elevated from practice squad

The New York Giants are elevating running back Taiwan Jones from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. They are not elevating either of their practice squad tight ends, Tyree Jackson or Ryan Jones, a positive sign that Darren Waller (hamstring) should play.

If the Giants weren’t expecting Waller to be in uniform they almost certainly would have elevated a tight end. Other than Waller, Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager are the only tight ends on the 53-man roster.

Jones, 35, signed with the Giants less than two weeks ago. He is a premier special teams player who — while listed as a running back — has made his living on special teams. He played more than 300 special teams snaps with the Buffalo Bills in each of the past two seasons. For his career, he has played 2,158 special teams snaps to just 133 on offense.

“Taiwan is a pro. It’s his 13th year in the league. Any time that you call his name, he’s ready to go. And that’s why he’s here,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said a few days ago. “He’s a professional special teams player. And he knows that. He knows his role. He knows exactly who he is. There’s nothing wrong with that. Obviously, he’s been doing it for 13 years.”