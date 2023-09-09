Giants news, 9/9: Darren Waller injury, Micah Parsons, Victor Cruz, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Darren Waller showed up on the New York Giants’ injury report on Friday, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. If Waller, the star tight end acquired in an offseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, is not able to play that puts a serious crimp in the Giants’ offensive plans.

The Giants have three players listed as doubtful — cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee).

The Cowboys have their own injury concerns as the starting left side of their offensive line is listed on the injury report — guard/tackle Tyler Smith (hamstring) is doubtful while tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is questionable.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Thomas uncharacteristically struggled while playing through an illness in the second matchup with the Cowboys last season. Parsons lined up across from the left tackle on 471 snaps and across from the right tackle on 260 snaps last season. But he lined up against Thomas on 35 snaps, compared to just three snaps against the right tackle in Week 12. Part of what makes Parsons so disruptive is that he lines up all over the field. If he wants to prove something by playing the majority of his snaps against the Giants’ best offensive lineman, that’s a win for New York. It would be far more concerning for the Giants to have Parsons lined up against Neal consistently.

An example of how the Giants are building a culture

Brian Daboll had the Giants' captains speak with the rookies this week about what they can expect in their first NFL game pic.twitter.com/7yfo8kLpYu — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 8, 2023

BBV: Daboll and GM Joe Schoen not only came in together, but they worked together for years. They do everything collaboratively. The GM and the front offensive understand what the coaching staff is trying to do, and what type of players they need...No player becomes a Giant now without a plan or an understanding in place for why that player is on the roster and how he will be used.

Q: In the preseason, most starters play not at all or very little and teams run simple offenses and defenses. Does that make opening games more of a mystery than other games because you’re really not sure what you’re going to see?

Daboll: “These games have really come down to the big things - taking care of the ball, trying to get the ball, good communication, tackling well, doing the right stuff on offense and being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. And that really goes through, at least in my experience, the first month of the season, because you’re still figuring things out as you go.”

New York Giants: Can Daniel Jones make plays down field? It’s simply necessary these days, but the young and now expensive quarterback ranked near the bottom of the league last year with just 5.1 completed air yards per attempt. He hasn’t thrown more than 15 touchdown passes in a season since he was a rookie in 2019, but the Giants are betting heavy on him putting it all together as a playmaker with his arm in 2023.

I blame Orlovsky

"I think Daniel Jones could throw 32 TDs this year if Darren Waller stays healthy..



Their offensive line is gonna be a lot better and I think the Giants are coached as good as anybody" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/U09yi64AKv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2023

Manyweather and Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson got together and chatted about that very topic. They brainstormed, and the three lists, including Neal’s, featured plenty of overlap.

“I think the biggest thing was consistency in his pass set and then how he used his hands,” Manyweather said. “Those were his gifts and his curse last year. Those were things that got him in trouble: not being consistent in his set, not being balanced in his pass set and not having a plan with his hands that was effective for the NFL level.”

Part of that journey is figuring out ways to bridge the legacies of the four champions, connecting them with the present and what the Giants embrace as the promise of the future.

What makes Banks, who played his college ball at Maryland, believe he’s built for this?

“It’s a mindset thing,’’ he said. “Everything you can think of as a DB, I’ve got it. I know how hard I worked to get here and I don’t duck from anything. I come from a tough city. Baltimore is a tough city. I feel like I’ve seen a lot so I can get through anything. It’s cool. I’m ready for it.’’

Shep dancing into Sunday night

After doing his homework, five-time Pro-Bowler DeAndre Hopkins made a list of teams he’d be interested in playing for, the Giants being one of them.

“There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls and they didn’t give a callback,” Hopkins said. “Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me. Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. (Expletive). Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

From “Once A Giant” by Gary Myers, the book details how Bavaro suffered from a debilitating case of long-term Covid, and until doctors finally found the right cocktail of pills to settle him down after a six-month struggle, his anxiety, paranoia, dizziness, fogginess, and headaches had him believing life was no longer worth living. It had him sitting up at night contemplating suicide.

“You think about it,” he said. “You’re like, ‘What the f–k?’ You’re on top of a burning building and how long can you stay there until you jump off? You come to understand a lot about other people and what they go through.”

This week’s opponent

"Some years going in, I've known that we were in better shape than others," Jones said in a conversation that will air on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown." "There are parts of this team that we're in as good shape as we've ever been in since I've been a Dallas Cowboy."

Will this version of the offense click? No more Moore in the offensive coordinator role, Mike McCarthy calling plays, Ezekiel Elliott gone from the offensive backfield, Dalton Schultz no longer at tight end, and now Brandin Cooks in the receiving corps. Throw in that Trey Lance is now on the roster as an elephant in the quarterback room and the the Dak Prescott-quarterbacked Dallas offense faces a lot of pressure early against the likes of the Giants, 49ers and Chargers.

When asked if he is mentally in or out of where things lie with his contract, WR CeeDee Lamb's answer was definitive. "I'm out of it," he said. "I've got a Super Bowl to win, and touchdowns to catch. And that's it."

While in recovery, former Giants defensive back Logan Ryan sent Prescott two books: “Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable” by Tim Grover and “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant. “Relentless,” especially struck a chord with the 30-year-old quarterback. The book speaks about coolers, closers and cleaners. Apparently, Prescott identifies as a cleaner.

Around the league

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘I have trust in’ WR Kadarius Toney despite Thursday’s drops | NFL.com

Kadarius Toney off X after brutal Chiefs night | New York Post

QB Joe Burrow signs five-year, $275 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals | PFF

Bengals WR Tee Higgins on long-term deal: 'I have no clue' | ESPN.com

Chase Young questionable to face Cardinals, Terry McLaurin set to play | Pro Football Talk

Commanders put Dax Milne on IR, sign William Bradley-King to 53-man roster | Pro Football Talk

Magic Johnson: Commanders players ‘don’t have to worry about problems’ from new ownership group | The Athletic

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers rejects talk he has to ‘bounce back’ | ESPN.com

49ers QB Brock Purdy on Steelers CB Patrick Peterson predicting INT Sunday: 'We'll see' | NFL.com

Raiders’ Chandler Jones not expected to play Sunday after social media outburst | The Athletic

Aaron Donald: It's been a while for me, I have the jitters about Sunday | Pro Football Talk

Saints TE Jimmy Graham reportedly won’t face charges from August arrest | The Athletic

Colts WR Michael Pittman aiming to be ‘that guy’ for Anthony Richardson | NFL.com

From Tom Brady to Reese Witherspoon, the new ‘Manningcast’ ad has it all | SBNation.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio