Graham Gano signs 3-year contract extension with Giants

Placekicker Graham Gano has signed a three-year contract extension with the New York Giants, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Gano, 36, was in the final year of a three-year, $14 million deal. The extension means he is under contract to the Giants thru the 20206 season. Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on ‘X,’ the extension is worth $16.5 million over three years with $11.3 million fully guaranteed and $2 million more in injury guarantees.

Gano signed with the Giants in 2020 and in three seasons has become the most accurate kicker in franchise history. Gano has made 89 of 97 field goal attempts across 50 games with the Giants. His 91.8 field goal percentage ranks as the best in franchise history among kickers who spent more than one season with the franchise.

Gano has made 20 field goals from 50+ yards, 11 more than any other player in franchise history.

In 2022, Gano made 29 of 32 field goal attempts (90.6%). He set a Giants record with eight field goals of 50+ yards, one more than he had in 2021. Gano is 20 of 25 from 50 yards or more in his three seasons with the Giants.

Gano was due to count $5.547 million against the Giants salary cap this season. How much cap relief the Giants will gain from the contract extension is not yet known.