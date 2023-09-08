Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable

Darren Waller showed up on the New York Giants’ injury report on Friday, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. If Waller, the star tight end acquired in an offseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, is not able to play that puts a serious crimp in the Giants’ offensive plans.

Their passing attack, simply, is built around the idea that Waller will be their No. 1 receiver and the attention he is expected to draw will open up opportunities for other receivers.

One of the reasons the Giants were able to get Waller from the Raiders is that he dealt with injuries the past two seasons, missing 16 games over the past two seasons. There has to be concern over this Waller injury as a hamstring injury is what kept him out of the Las Vegas lineup in 2022.

The Giants have three players listed as doubtful — cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), safety Gervarrious Owens (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee).

Here is a little bit more on the Waller situation:

My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 8, 2023

Giants injury report

Doubtful

CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring)

S Gervarrious Owens (hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

Questionable

LB Cam Brown (ankle)

DL D.J. Davidson (knee)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

Cowboys injury report

Doubtful

G/T Tyler Smith (hamstring)

S Donovan Wilson (calf)

Questionable

T Tyron Smith (ankle)

DE Sam Williams (foot)