New York Giants have settled on starting guards

It appears that the New York Giants’ game of musical chairs at the guard position is over.

Head coach Brian Daboll told media on Friday that after a summer of playing musical chairs at the two guard spots, with Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu and Mark Glowinski in a never-ending rotation, that the Giants have settled on starters for Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daboll did not reveal who will start, but indications are that a rotation is unlikely.

Best guess here is that Bredeson is the left guard and Mark Glowinski the right guard.

Glowinski started 16 games at right guard for the Giants a year ago, and has been a full-time starter in that spot for the last five seasons. He spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Giants as a free agent last season.

Bredeson and Ezeudu rotated for much of last season at left guard until Ezeudu suffered a season-ending injury.

Bredeson rotated between both guard spots and center this summer, but it always seemed that the likely competition was between Bredeson and Ezeudu.

Bredeson appeared to play better than Ezeudu in the Giants’ three preseason games, and the Pro Football Focus scores back up that assertion. Bredeson compiled a 69.4 PFF grade over 62 snaps. Ezeudu earned a 49.3 grade in 64 snaps.

Having played every position on the offensive line except center while in college at North Carolina, Ezeudu could be a depth option for the Giants in several spots if he is not a starter on Sunday.