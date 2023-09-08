Giants news, 9/8: Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

With Sunday’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys looming, Saquon Barkley detailed why his motivation for the season is not financial.

“No, it’s not more of that. The financial part of it, obviously that’s part of business. You go out there, you perform at a high level whether that’s for the Giants or other teams, but for me, it’s more of like, I kind of see last year as kind of like a rookie year, I guess. Not my rookie year, obviously, it’s year five, but being back on the scene and showing what I’m capable of doing and now, how can I take it to another level?,” he said. “Whether that’s in between the tackles, outside of tackles, catching the ball, running routes, showing why I was drafted number two. I feel like I was able to do that last year, but now I want to be able to take it to another level and be special. Everyone always talks about the legacy and the names on these walls in this locker room and in the indoor facility, and that’s what I want to be a part of. So, hopefully I can start off to a great start and go on a high note in Week 1.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants are rising, although no one pushed them into the top quartile of the conference.

“I’m high on them,” the exec who voted the Giants sixth said. “(Brian) Daboll got them to believe last year. They add (Darren) Waller and some other good pieces without breaking the bank, and now they have speed outside. I think they are really going to open it up this year, and I expect them to ascend almost like the Jacksonville of the NFC: well-coached, with a quarterback they like. They really seem to have turned the corner.”

Darren Waller on GMFB Thursday

. @Giants TE @Rackkwall83 joins the table to talk Week 1 and building chemistry with QB Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/7q8LWmdQ5y — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 7, 2023

Love: Darren Waller should give the Giants an option in the red zone, and if New York wants to lean into some two-TE packages, Waller and second-year player Daniel Bellinger makes a nice tandem. Hate: Can Daniel Jones duplicate his career year from a season ago?

Azeez Ojulari was listening intently when he was informed this week that the Giants failed to record a sack in the two games they lost last season against the Dallas Cowboys. “We had none?” he asked in disbelief. “Really? Damn.”

It happened on Tuesday, something Wan’Dale Robinson had not experienced since last November.

“Might have been [safety Xavier McKinney] that got me,’’ Robinson said. “Caught a crossing route and I was just boom, flat on my back and I was like, ‘That feels normal again.’ ’’

Thursday injury report

Giants were off today, so the Thursday Injury Report is just an estimate. No changes from Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/CvWZldSM6F — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 7, 2023

“Wink in particular, I don’t know, I just feel like me and him have a connection, even though I haven’t been here that long,” Simmons told The Post after the Giants’ practice on Wednesday. “It feels good to be in a place where you know you’re wanted and they know how to use you effectively.” “I feel like Wink really understands me, understands the skill set I have. The versatility throughout the whole defense, it’s not necessarily specific to just me. I feel like there’s been times in the past where the versatility in the defense came only from my spot, and everything else was regular. I don’t think things necessarily will work as effectively as the whole thing being versatile.

Quarterback Daniel Jones delivered a very strong summer on the heels of his four-year, $160 million contract extension. The reasons for Jones’ improvement are fairly straightforward. He has a better command of the offense in his second season with head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, so the comfortability factor is real. The Giants have also added tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Parris Campbell to a group of skill players who were lacking in production in 2022. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who tore his ACL as a rookie, has also looked sharp since returning to practice. There’s reason to believe Jones could follow a career year with yet another.

Daniel Jones talking about his new locker mate

“Daniel Jones needs to have a 4,000-4,500-yard season, a 70 percent completion percentage, and 30 touchdowns,” Boomer said. “And he’s gotta keep his interceptions down...They’re gonna ask Daniel to do more this year. They’re gonna ask him to throw more this year. He’s gotta take that next step. He’s got a quality offensive line, he’s got good receivers, he’s got Darren Waller if he can stay healthy, and of course, he’s got Saquon. I’m expecting a huge jump for him this year statistically.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka quickly climbed the coaching ladder, going from an offensive quality control coach to being hired as Brian Daboll’s offensive coordinator and play-caller last season. Kafka took on the challenge, and the New York Giants had an unexpectedly successful season, making the playoffs and even winning a road playoff game.

Also mentioned: QB coach Shea Tierney, whose work with Daniel Jones was noticed around the league.

Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey already trusts the fifth round pick. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and cornerback Darnay Holmes could also factor into the return game.

This week’s opponent

“He says he feels really good. . . . He’s very optimistic,” said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in offering an update on left guard Tyler Smith’s condition on Thursday morning.

McCarthy said that Smith will need to practice on Saturday before the team travels to New Jersey in order to play on Sunday night. If he can’t go by then, the Cowboys will likely move Chuma Edoga into the starting lineup and summon further depth from the practice squad.

“The theme is Carpe Omnia, seize everything,” McCarthy said. “I think sustaining success is, personally in my experience, a bigger challenge. It’s the touchstone to connect with… That’s the way we’re looking at this season.”

An area the Cowboys can lean on to create separation while they build McCarthy’s offense up to full-game speed is of course Dan Quinn’s defense, looking to remarkably lead the NFL in takeaways for the third straight year.

The best thing the Cowboys can do to finally lift the decades-long Super Bowl drought is to get off to a fast start against the Giants, and that includes setting the defensive tone early.

"It's extremely important," LB Micah Parsons said. "The Giants aren't a walkover team. They put together a great offseason just like we did. They've got great guys they've already had, and the rivalry makes it harder and something you've gotta prepare for because they're going to give us their best shot. Each game last year came down to the wire. This is like a Super Bowl."

The Cowboys have been talking with quarterback Dak Prescott about a new contract throughout the offseason with Prescott’s cap number more than doubling in 2024 to $59.455 million and potential deals on the horizon for linebacker Micah Parsons and receiver CeeDee Lamb, there’s some real urgency for the Cowboys to gain clarity with Prescott.

Love: This defense is stacked and will pose problems for opposing offenses.

Hate: Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer running the offense will be ... something to watch.

Around the league

Ravens WR Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to NFL field after year off | NFL.com

Commanders' Josh Harris gives positive feedback on Ron Rivera, admits job comes down to results | NFL.com

Commanders co-owner firmly rules out one option for possible name change that could soon be coming | CBSSports.com

Caleb Williams’ dad says USC QB could return to school if 2024 NFL Draft isn’t ‘a good situation’ | The Athletic

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans keeping focus on field with extension deadline looming | NFL.com

Vikings' Justin Jefferson wants new deal, but 'up to them' | ESPN.com

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon sarcastically blames himself for Chiefs loss when he was Eagles DC | CBSSports.com

Chandler Jones says Raiders sent Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home | Pro Football Talk

Stafford says he and Rams unfazed by wife’s remarks, have ‘moved on’ | ESPN.com

Tua Tagovailoa: Sometimes you can’t help but fan over Justin Herbert’s plays | Pro Football Talk

NFL suspends Saints’ Jake Haener six games for PED violation | CBSSports.com

Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol | Pro Football Talk

Cincinnati Bengals D.C. Lou Anarumo Says His Group Is Ready for One of the Best in the League | ProFootballNetwork.com

NFL Rookies to Wear 'Prem1ere' Jersey Patches for 1st Career Games in 2023 | Bleacher Report

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio