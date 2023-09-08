Survey results: New York Giants fans optimistic about Sunday, season

Coming off the team’s first playoff season since 2016, and first playoff victory since the 2011 Super Bowl run, New York Giants fans are an optimistic bunch entering the 2023 season.

In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, Giants fans who voted are overwhelmingly certain both that the underdog Giants are going to defeat the the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and that Sunday’s victory will help catapult the Giants to another playoff berth.

Eighty-seven percent of those who voted think the Giants will be 1-0 after Sunday’s game.

That same 87% believe that the Giants will make a second consecutive playoff appearance. The Giants have not made back-to-back playoff appearances since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Follow the Big Blue View Giants-Cowboys Week 1 StoryStream for everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

[SB Nation Reacts is a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.]