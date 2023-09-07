Giants news, 9/7: Wink Martindale, CBs Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said on Wednesday the most noticeable thing fans will see from last year is the overall team defense.

The Giants have added speed at cornerback with rookies Tae Banks (4.35 40-yard dash, 92nd percentile) and Tre Hawkins III (4.42), linebackers Bobby Okereke and Isaiah Simmons bring athleticism the Giants did not possess at that level of their defense a season ago and Jason Pinnock (9.77 Relative Athletic Score) is a better athlete than the player he is replacing, Julian Love (7.05 RAS).

"As soon as we can catch the execution up with the speed, like I said, it’s going to be fun for you guys to watch and for our city to watch and our fans to watch,” he said.

Other Giant observations

WR Sterling Shepard: “It’s just the way they play. They’re ahead of their time. I’ve been against a lot of corners, and the confidence they have in themselves is huge. That’s what you’ve got to have on game days — confidence. I can say both of them have it, and they both have the skill set to be great. They’ve just got to keep working. That’s what it’s going to come down to. If those guys continue to work every day like they’re supposed to, then I think they can be good players in this league.”

If LB Bobby Okereke is the Mike the Giants paid for (four years, $40 million), then this Giants defense has actually rounded into a talented unit across the board. With Martindale at the helm, they’ll have some teeth.

Saquon Barkley focused on the task at hand this week

"I think I'd be doing a disservice to myself to get too caught up in my future and worrying about what's gonna happen and being a Giant for life"



Saquon Barkley was asked about his future with the Giants and wanting to be a Giant for the rest of his career: pic.twitter.com/hLorZNB81E — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 6, 2023

Neal said this week that he is “grateful” for what happened last season because you “want to be able to learn from your mistakes” and he’ll get a chance to show he’s done that when Dallas pays a visit to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

“Right out the jump it’s a divisional opponent, so that’s always good,” Neal said. “I’m excited to get another shot at those guys. I feel like I showed how far I came in a bunch of other games last year — not just DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. That just so happened to be my roughest game last year, but I’m just going to focus on executing the game plan and helping my team win.”

“I have serious questions about what the Cowboys are gonna do system wise,” Tiki said. “Mike McCarthy is gonna be calling the plays. I know there’s an up and down resume with that, whether it was really good when he won a championship in Green Bay, or when it was really bad and he handed over calling plays to Edgar Bennett. As crazy as it sounds, I have no idea who Dak Prescott is going to be next year, and I know who Daniel Jones is going to be, and I do know there is only growth ahead of him.”

Maybe the outside world is questioning the Giants’ decision to pay Daniel Jones $40 million per year, but nobody is blinking at that amount inside the organization. They saw him carry the team for most of last season with his arm and his legs. He’s smart. He cut down on turnovers. He knows when to run and when to throw. He has all the elements of a good — and maybe someday, great — quarterback. And the Giants are convinced that last year was just the start.

Kyle Rudolph; Big things aahead for Daniel Jones

Before meeting Jones, Hyatt said he became familiar with his new quarterback by playing with him in the “Madden NFL” video game.

“I think he’s definitely a top-10 quarterback in this league,” Hyatt said. “And if you’re a top-10 quarterback in this league you’re not a 75 overall [player rating], so they need to fix it.”

Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson believes rookie center John Michael Schmitz has received outstanding preparation for the season by blocking Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The feeling some have that the Giants will take a step back isn't one borne of a study of the roster then, and now.

For the Giants, this has become the mantra of sorts with Schoen and Daboll in charge, and one thing takes precedence above all else - The Team. Not just the one Schoen and Daboll established between each other and the one they are putting together on the field, mind you, but behind the scenes as well. This is the way to success, they believe, and decades of working as integral members of the supporting cast brought a different perspective when Schoen and Daboll got to the top.

At 18, the Giants select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. His Week 1 stats and grades won’t wow you — his offense is acclimating to a new quarterback this season — but Egbuka recorded over 1,100 receiving yards with 28 explosive plays in 2022. He has the talent and speed to be a separation artist at the NFL level on the outside or in the slot.

Sunday will be a BLUE OUT

BLUE OUT



Make sure to wear BLUE for Sunday Night Football ❗️ pic.twitter.com/EW7zmwyGNP — New York Giants (@Giants) September 6, 2023

This week’s opponent

Smith hurt his hamstring in practice on Monday and went for an MRI on Tuesday. The test showed he suffered a hamstring strain and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed at a Wednesday press conference that the hope is that Smith can play against the Giants this weekend with the goal for Smith to practice by the end of the week.

Given his background and lack of experience, there could be questions about how the Cowboys handle deploying rookie Brandon Aubrey in fourth-down scenarios, particularly long-distance field goal situations. Cowboys head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he has “growing confidence” in his kicker to respond to adversity and convert the big kicks when needed. Aubrey took a pair of 59-yard tries in the preseason to test his range for the regular season and split the outcomes.

It's not like Tony Pollard hasn't started a game before, in fact, he's been rather dynamic when he does. But this will be Pollard's first season as the true starting tailback, and that's not something he did much in high school or college either. The Cowboys have some young depth behind him, including Deuce Vaughn, but Pollard will get the chance to show he's ready for this action, especially in short-yardage situations.

It stands to reason that Micah Parsons is going to wind up as the highest-paid defender in NFL history when he puts pen to paper, and as of Wednesday we know a lot more about exactly what those numbers could look like.

