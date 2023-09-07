Giants news, 9/7: Wink Martindale, CBs Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale: ‘Speed’ is what could make Giants’ defense better
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said on Wednesday the most noticeable thing fans will see from last year is the overall team defense.
The Giants have added speed at cornerback with rookies Tae Banks (4.35 40-yard dash, 92nd percentile) and Tre Hawkins III (4.42), linebackers Bobby Okereke and Isaiah Simmons bring athleticism the Giants did not possess at that level of their defense a season ago and Jason Pinnock (9.77 Relative Athletic Score) is a better athlete than the player he is replacing, Julian Love (7.05 RAS).
"As soon as we can catch the execution up with the speed, like I said, it’s going to be fun for you guys to watch and for our city to watch and our fans to watch,” he said.
More from Big Blue View
- Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: 5 storylines to follow
- Giants-Cowboys Week 1 Wednesday injury report: New York looks healthy heading into season-opener
- Giants depth chart: Thoughts on team’s first unofficial depth chart of regular season
- Are all NFL games equally important?
- NFL power rankings, Week 1: Cautious optimism for the Giants
- Darren Waller excited to experience Giants-Cowboys rivalry
- Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Everything you need to know
Other Giant observations
Giants players predict breakout candidates: Tre Hawkins, Deonte Banks most popular picks | The Athletic
WR Sterling Shepard: “It’s just the way they play. They’re ahead of their time. I’ve been against a lot of corners, and the confidence they have in themselves is huge. That’s what you’ve got to have on game days — confidence. I can say both of them have it, and they both have the skill set to be great. They’ve just got to keep working. That’s what it’s going to come down to. If those guys continue to work every day like they’re supposed to, then I think they can be good players in this league.”
The X Factors for All 32 NFL Teams | The Ringer
If LB Bobby Okereke is the Mike the Giants paid for (four years, $40 million), then this Giants defense has actually rounded into a talented unit across the board. With Martindale at the helm, they’ll have some teeth.
Saquon Barkley focused on the task at hand this week
"I think I'd be doing a disservice to myself to get too caught up in my future and worrying about what's gonna happen and being a Giant for life"— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 6, 2023
Saquon Barkley was asked about his future with the Giants and wanting to be a Giant for the rest of his career: pic.twitter.com/hLorZNB81E
Evan Neal gets shot at Giants redemption vs. Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence | New York Post
Neal said this week that he is “grateful” for what happened last season because you “want to be able to learn from your mistakes” and he’ll get a chance to show he’s done that when Dallas pays a visit to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.
“Right out the jump it’s a divisional opponent, so that’s always good,” Neal said. “I’m excited to get another shot at those guys. I feel like I showed how far I came in a bunch of other games last year — not just DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. That just so happened to be my roughest game last year, but I’m just going to focus on executing the game plan and helping my team win.”
Tiki Barber: Give me Giants Daniel Jones over Dak Prescott | WFAN.com
“I have serious questions about what the Cowboys are gonna do system wise,” Tiki said. “Mike McCarthy is gonna be calling the plays. I know there’s an up and down resume with that, whether it was really good when he won a championship in Green Bay, or when it was really bad and he handed over calling plays to Edgar Bennett. As crazy as it sounds, I have no idea who Dak Prescott is going to be next year, and I know who Daniel Jones is going to be, and I do know there is only growth ahead of him.”
Giants’ attempt at playoff encore rests on shoulders of QB Daniel Jones | FOX Sports
Maybe the outside world is questioning the Giants’ decision to pay Daniel Jones $40 million per year, but nobody is blinking at that amount inside the organization. They saw him carry the team for most of last season with his arm and his legs. He’s smart. He cut down on turnovers. He knows when to run and when to throw. He has all the elements of a good — and maybe someday, great — quarterback. And the Giants are convinced that last year was just the start.
Kyle Rudolph; Big things aahead for Daniel Jones
Highhhhhh praise from @KyleRudolph on Daniel Jones .@Daniel_Jones10 @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/I2o3TAWBTu— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 5, 2023
Daniel Jones fostering budding bond with rookie Jalin Hyatt | New York Post
Before meeting Jones, Hyatt said he became familiar with his new quarterback by playing with him in the “Madden NFL” video game.
“I think he’s definitely a top-10 quarterback in this league,” Hyatt said. “And if you’re a top-10 quarterback in this league you’re not a 75 overall [player rating], so they need to fix it.”
Giants’ rookie center has a season filled with ‘werewolves’ ahead of him | NJ.com
Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson believes rookie center John Michael Schmitz has received outstanding preparation for the season by blocking Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
Giants' new opening-day lineup is step in right direction | New York Post+
The feeling some have that the Giants will take a step back isn't one borne of a study of the roster then, and now.
NY Giants: Inside 'The Team' created by Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll | The Record
For the Giants, this has become the mantra of sorts with Schoen and Daboll in charge, and one thing takes precedence above all else - The Team.
Not just the one Schoen and Daboll established between each other and the one they are putting together on the field, mind you, but behind the scenes as well. This is the way to success, they believe, and decades of working as integral members of the supporting cast brought a different perspective when Schoen and Daboll got to the top.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in the top 10, with USC’s Caleb Williams leading the way | PFF
At 18, the Giants select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. His Week 1 stats and grades won’t wow you — his offense is acclimating to a new quarterback this season — but Egbuka recorded over 1,100 receiving yards with 28 explosive plays in 2022. He has the talent and speed to be a separation artist at the NFL level on the outside or in the slot.
Sunday will be a BLUE OUT
BLUE OUT— New York Giants (@Giants) September 6, 2023
Make sure to wear BLUE for Sunday Night Football ❗️ pic.twitter.com/EW7zmwyGNP
This week’s opponent
Tyler Smith won't practice Wednesday, Cowboys hope he's back by end of week | Pro Football Talk
Smith hurt his hamstring in practice on Monday and went for an MRI on Tuesday. The test showed he suffered a hamstring strain and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed at a Wednesday press conference that the hope is that Smith can play against the Giants this weekend with the goal for Smith to practice by the end of the week.
Cowboys Watch: Questions on O-line, Kicker | Sports Illustrated
Given his background and lack of experience, there could be questions about how the Cowboys handle deploying rookie Brandon Aubrey in fourth-down scenarios, particularly long-distance field goal situations. Cowboys head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he has “growing confidence” in his kicker to respond to adversity and convert the big kicks when needed. Aubrey took a pair of 59-yard tries in the preseason to test his range for the regular season and split the outcomes.
Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Giants & Cowboys | DallasCowboys.com
It's not like Tony Pollard hasn't started a game before, in fact, he's been rather dynamic when he does. But this will be Pollard's first season as the true starting tailback, and that's not something he did much in high school or college either. The Cowboys have some young depth behind him, including Deuce Vaughn, but Pollard will get the chance to show he's ready for this action, especially in short-yardage situations.
Nick Bosa contract with 49ers will impact Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons | Blogging The Boys
It stands to reason that Micah Parsons is going to wind up as the highest-paid defender in NFL history when he puts pen to paper, and as of Wednesday we know a lot more about exactly what those numbers could look like.
Around the league
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions | NFL.com
Chiefs’ Chris Jones hopes for new deal, says he could play opener | ESPN.com
San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa signs five-year, $170 million extension | PFF
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns | NFL.com
Cooper Kupp won't play Sunday, could go on injured reserve | Pro Football Talk
Panthers Pro Bowler Brian Burns returns to practice amid contract dispute | CBSSports.com
Terry McLaurin, Chase Young limited at Commanders practice | Pro Football Talk
Commanders set for a season of transition in 2023 | FOX Sports
Report: Joshua Dobbs to start at QB for Cardinals | Pro Football Talk
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: Chandler Jones away from team amid ‘private matter’ | NFL.com
Browns' Deshaun Watson ready to prove he's better than he was with Texans | CBSSports.com
Broncos' Sean Payton told Russell Wilson he needs to 'f---ing stop kissing all the babies' | CBSSports.com
Carl Nassib retires from NFL - ‘Gave it everything I had’ | ESPN.com
NFL execs rank AFC teams: Chiefs, Bengals lead way with Jaguars jumping up | The Athletic
NFL allows only eight players per team to wear the captain logo | Pro Football Talk
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board and Top Potential Landing Spots Entering Week 1 | Bleacher Report
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...