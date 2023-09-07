Thursday Night Football — Lions vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming, more

The Detroit Lions (+3.5) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the 2023 NFL season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5). Kansas City’s star tight end, Travis Kelce, hyper-extended his knee in Tuesday’s practice, which affected the betting lines over the last 48 hours.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions last season, which was the second most ever by a tight end. He is a crucial part of Kansas City’s team, and is considered a game-time decision. The Chiefs are still the favorite, but the Over/Under did slide down to a healthy 52.5 points. The game will be nationally televised on NBC, and it starts at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The teams have previously played 14 times. Kansas City leads the series 9-5 and has won the last two matchups. The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 29th, 2019, and the Chiefs won 34-30.

Below, your viewing, listening, and betting information. Use this as your open thread to discuss the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

How to watch

What: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Thursday, Sept. 7th

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner | SiriusXM: 88; Detroit: 83 or 226, Kansas City: 85 or 225

Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com | Peacock | Fubo

DraftKings Odds: Spread: Chiefs (-4.5 | -108) | Moneyline: Chiefs -205, Lions +170 | Over/Under: 52.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

