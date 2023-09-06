 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants depth chart: Thoughts on team’s first unofficial depth chart of regular season

Let’s see what we can learn from how the depth chart is structured

By Ed Valentine
/ new
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In advance of Sunday’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys the New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 regular season. Here are some takeaways.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
WR Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt
WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard
WR Parris Campbell Wan'Dale Robinson
RT Evan Neal Matt Peart
RG Mark Glowinski Josh Ezeudu
C John Michael Schmitz Shane Lemieux
LG Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux
LT Andrew Thomas Matt Peart
RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray
TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager
QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

There are some interesting notes along the offensive line.

  • Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard, though offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would not confirm that on Wednesday.
  • Josh Ezeudu, in competition all summer with Bredeson at left guard, is listed as the backup at right guard. Shane Lemieux is listed as the backup left guard. I still believe Ezeudu would be the first interior offensive lineman off the bench.
  • Lemieux rather than Bredeson is listed as the backup center. Based on training camp usage, I have to believe Bredeson is actually the backup center.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley
DT Leonard Williams A'Shawn Robinson D.J. Davidson
Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Boogie Basham
DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward
MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin
WILL Micah McFadden Isaiah Simmons Cam Brown
LCB Tre Hawkins III Nick McCloud
RCB Deonte Banks Cor'Dale Flott
Slot CB Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes
SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain
FS Xavier McKinney Gervarrius Owens
  • The Giants are now actually listing rookies Tae Banks and Tre Hawkins III as their starting cornerbacks. They did not do that during training camp.
  • Isaiah Simmons is listed as a backup to Micah McFadden at the WILL, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Wednesday that Simmons will play “everywhere.”

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
LS Casey Kreiter
H Jamie Gillan
P Jamie Gillan
PK Graham Gano
PR Eric Gray Darnay Holmes Darius Slayton
KOR Eric Gray Gary Brightwell
  • We said all summer that rooking running back Eric Gray was being groomed to be the team’s punt and kickoff returner. The depth chart shows that to be the case.

In This Stream

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Everything you need to know

View all 10 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...