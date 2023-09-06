Giants depth chart: Thoughts on team’s first unofficial depth chart of regular season

In advance of Sunday’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys the New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 regular season. Here are some takeaways.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player WR Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard WR Parris Campbell Wan'Dale Robinson RT Evan Neal Matt Peart RG Mark Glowinski Josh Ezeudu C John Michael Schmitz Shane Lemieux LG Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux LT Andrew Thomas Matt Peart RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

There are some interesting notes along the offensive line.

Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard, though offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would not confirm that on Wednesday.

Josh Ezeudu, in competition all summer with Bredeson at left guard, is listed as the backup at right guard. Shane Lemieux is listed as the backup left guard. I still believe Ezeudu would be the first interior offensive lineman off the bench.

Lemieux rather than Bredeson is listed as the backup center. Based on training camp usage, I have to believe Bredeson is actually the backup center.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley DT Leonard Williams A'Shawn Robinson D.J. Davidson Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Boogie Basham DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin WILL Micah McFadden Isaiah Simmons Cam Brown LCB Tre Hawkins III Nick McCloud RCB Deonte Banks Cor'Dale Flott Slot CB Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain FS Xavier McKinney Gervarrius Owens

The Giants are now actually listing rookies Tae Banks and Tre Hawkins III as their starting cornerbacks. They did not do that during training camp.

Isaiah Simmons is listed as a backup to Micah McFadden at the WILL, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Wednesday that Simmons will play “everywhere.”

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Graham Gano PR Eric Gray Darnay Holmes Darius Slayton KOR Eric Gray Gary Brightwell