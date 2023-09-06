Giants depth chart: Thoughts on team’s first unofficial depth chart of regular season

In advance of Sunday’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys the New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 regular season. Here are some takeaways.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Jalin Hyatt
|
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Sterling Shepard
|
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|
|RT
|Evan Neal
|Matt Peart
|
|RG
|Mark Glowinski
|Josh Ezeudu
|
|C
|John Michael Schmitz
|Shane Lemieux
|
|LG
|Ben Bredeson
|Shane Lemieux
|
|LT
|Andrew Thomas
|Matt Peart
|
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Daniel Bellinger
|Lawrence Cager
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Tyrod Taylor
|
There are some interesting notes along the offensive line.
- Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard, though offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would not confirm that on Wednesday.
- Josh Ezeudu, in competition all summer with Bredeson at left guard, is listed as the backup at right guard. Shane Lemieux is listed as the backup left guard. I still believe Ezeudu would be the first interior offensive lineman off the bench.
- Lemieux rather than Bredeson is listed as the backup center. Based on training camp usage, I have to believe Bredeson is actually the backup center.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|NT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|Leonard Williams
|A'Shawn Robinson
|D.J. Davidson
|Rush
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Boogie Basham
|
|DE
|Azeez Ojulari
|Jihad Ward
|
|MLB
|Bobby Okereke
|Carter Coughlin
|
|WILL
|Micah McFadden
|Isaiah Simmons
|Cam Brown
|LCB
|Tre Hawkins III
|Nick McCloud
|
|RCB
|Deonte Banks
|Cor'Dale Flott
|
|Slot CB
|Adoree' Jackson
|Darnay Holmes
|
|SS
|Jason Pinnock
|Dane Belton
|Bobby McCain
|FS
|Xavier McKinney
|Gervarrius Owens
|
- The Giants are now actually listing rookies Tae Banks and Tre Hawkins III as their starting cornerbacks. They did not do that during training camp.
- Isaiah Simmons is listed as a backup to Micah McFadden at the WILL, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Wednesday that Simmons will play “everywhere.”
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|LS
|Casey Kreiter
|
|
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|
|
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|
|
|PK
|Graham Gano
|
|
|PR
|Eric Gray
|Darnay Holmes
|Darius Slayton
|KOR
|Eric Gray
|Gary Brightwell
|
- We said all summer that rooking running back Eric Gray was being groomed to be the team’s punt and kickoff returner. The depth chart shows that to be the case.
